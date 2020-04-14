Laguna Beach Shelter Gets Trailers to Quarantine the Homeless

Share this:

Two recreational trailers arrived at Laguna Beach’s Alternative Sleeping Location this weekend to provide quarantine space in the event a homeless guest becomes symptomatic for the coronavirus.

No guests at the ASL are symptomatic for COVID-19 and the trailers were unoccupied Tuesday, according to its nonprofit operator—The Friendship Shelter.

“They provide the ASL with an option to isolate an individual that might be symptomatic, but doesn’t require hospitalization,” city spokesperson Cassie Walder wrote in an email.

Laguna Beach acquired the trailers from the state at no cost as part of Gov. Gavin Newson’s executive order to support California’s homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walder wrote in an email.

Dawn Price, executive director of The Friendship Shelter, credited the lack of ASL or Bridge Housing Program shelter clients symptomatic for COVID-19 “in large part to the terrific work of our staff.”

“We are happy for all available resources to keep our staff and clients safe during this health emergency,” Price wrote in an email.

The Friendship Shelter has operated the ASL under a contract with Laguna Beach since 2009. The shelter provides a place for up to 45 people to sleep each night, offering showers, hot meals, clean laundry facilities, sleeping mats, warm blankets, and a caseworker to connect homeless individuals with services and resources, according to the city’s website.

As part of the pilot program launched last year, the ASL has daytime hours, drop-in services, and an enrollment program for overnight guests. Daytime services offered to all homeless individuals on a drop-in basis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. These services include showers, laundry, mail, lunch meal, computers, clothing, hygiene supplies, and outreach social services, as well as consideration for enrollment at the shelter.

Only those who are enrolled in the ASL’s program are offered access to the shelter from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. No drop-in services are offered during these hours, according to the city’s website.