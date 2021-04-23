Street Beat: April 16 to April 21, 2021

Friday, April 16

Stolen vehicle. 800 block of N. Coast Hwy. 5:25 p.m. Officers located a 2004 Chevy Suburban that was reported stolen. Shayna J. Lynn, 36, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, methamphetamine possession, and drug paraphernalia possession. She was held on a $21,000 bail.

Saturday, April 17

Detective activity. 18000 block of Sky Park Circle. 3:21 p.m. Duncan James Brady, 40, was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and parole violation. He was held without bail.

Traffic stop. 200 block of N. Coast Hwy. 2:31 p.m. A white Chevy Malibu was impounded for 30 days after the officer determined the driver’s license had been suspended. Julio Barron Zepeda, 37, was cited for driving on a license suspended for DUI, driving while on DUI probation, and driving without insurance.

Sunday, April 18

Occupied vehicle. 3200 block of Alta Laguna Park. 11:18 p.m. Jesse Alexander Corona, 18, was arrested on suspicion of violating a protective order. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

Tuesday, April 20

Drunk driving. 200 block of Diamond St. A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Domestic violence. 200 block of N. Coast Hwy. Giselle Anna Pekelman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

Wednesday, April 21

Occupied vehicle. 800 block of Cliff Drive. A Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was recovered during a vehicle search. Skylar Lynn Romines, 33, felony possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a loaded firearm, and carrying a firearm while not the registered owner. She was held on a $21,500 bail.