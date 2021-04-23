Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to host 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala at Montage

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will host the 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala “Together Again” on June 12 at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Long-time Laguna Beach residents Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click are co-chairing the event, which directly benefits programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

“We’ve been locked down and we are excited to be together again. We are busting out and ready to party,” Azadian said in a statement. This is going to be the grooviest party of the year!”

The evening will begin on the Montage lawn with appetizers and signature cocktails. Following the lawn reception, the evening will continue with dinner and a live auction. The night will top off with dancing to live music presented by “Hard Day’s Night,” a Beatles tribute band. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their grooviest 60’s inspired threads. This year’s event will be smaller to follow all social distancing and safety guidelines. Table sponsorships are available now at bgclagunabeach.org. There is limited seating available. For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at 949-715-7584 or [email protected]