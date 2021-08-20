Street Beat: Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2021

Saturday, Aug. 14

Domestic violence. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 8:40 a.m. A female guest requested medics after her husband pushed her against the wall. Officers arrived on scene and separated the couple. Jeffrey Earl McCarty, Jr., 52, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He was held on a $10,000.

Drunk driving. 3200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 9:26 p.m. The driver of a Honda Civic collided with a Toyota RAV 4 and an electrical pole. Fernando Olivares-Garcia, 41. was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury. He was held on a $100,000 bail.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Assault with Deadly Weapon. Laguna Canyon Road and Canyon Acres Drive. 3:38 p.m. Police responded to reports of a reckless driver near Coast Highway and 7th Avenue. The driver was reported to be swerving and nearly colliding with other motorists. The driver was located in the area of Cress Street. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The driver drove outbound Laguna Canyon Road and then turned onto Canyon Acres Drive. Officers deployed stop sticks but the driver drove around them. He then drove towards two officers, causing them to fear for their safety. The pursued driver then broadsided a vehicle that had been stopped in outbound traffic disabling his vehicle. When he refused to exit the vehicle an officer used a Taser to subdue him. Police learned was discovered that the driver had been involved in an altercation at his family’s home and stole the vehicle he was driving. Alexander Tracy, 29, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, felony evading, felony drunk driving, and assault with a deadly weapon. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will also seek charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and vandalism. He is being held without bail at Theo Lacy Jail, according to jail records.

Monday, Aug. 16

Disturbance. 1500 block fo S. Coast Hwy. 4:16 p.m. A man threatened to hurt a hotel guest and then jumped on top of an orange cargo truck driving northbound on Coast Highway. The truck’s driver pulled over until officers arrived. Brian David Barss, 43, was arrested for public intoxication and held on a $500 bail.