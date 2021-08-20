Friendship Shelter named nonprofit of the year by O.C. assemblymember

Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) presented Friendship Shelter with the Nonprofit of the Year Award for the 73rd Assembly District, recognizing its work to end homelessness in south Orange County.

Davies visited one of Friendship Shelter’s permanent supportive housing locations in Dana Point to meet staffers where she expressed her gratitude for service with unhoused individuals. Friendship Shelter operates two shelters and a street outreach program in Laguna Beach, and permanent supportive housing at sited throughout south Orange County.

“I can’t think of a more deserving organization to be recognized,” said Barbara McMurray, Friendship Shelter Board member and Advocacy Committee chair. “The team at Friendship Shelter is singularly focused on finding the right type of housing for each individual who walks through their doors. I continue to be impressed with their commitment, perseverance, and ‘whatever it takes’ attitude to get the job done.”

Amid unprecedented health and economic challenges, Friendship Shelter added new programs, expanded current programs, and exceed outcome goals, according to a press release. About 97% of housing clients remained stably housed last year, and 112 individuals moved out of homelessness and into permanent housing, setting a new organizational record.