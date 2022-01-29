Street Beat: Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, 2022

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Assault. Michael Matheau Strauss, 35, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor battery. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Patrick Michael Ohara, 48, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Thursday, Jan. 20

DUI. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held without bail.

Parole violation. Brian Andrew Winters, 42, was arrested on suspicion of felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, Jan. 21

Identity theft. Jessica Renee Barr, 26, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor identity theft. She was held on a $500 bail.

Identity theft. Steven Matthew Boltz, 37, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Nitrous Oxide. Jason Francisco Figueroa, 24, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of nitrous oxide. He was held without bail.

Reckless driving. Andrew Blair Johnson, 36, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving with a license suspended for DUI. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Public intoxication. Kjell Cody Thoresen, 34, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail wasn’t immediately available.

Saturday, Jan. 22

DUI. A 45-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Felony drug possession. Matthew Ruan Cochran, 37, was arrested on suspicion of felony transportation of controlled substance, felony impersonation, felony carrying a concealed dagger, and a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Vandalism. Jason Hale Lobe, 30, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Monday, Jan. 24

Resisting arrest. Saja Ahmed Elsamman Mohamed, 26, was arrested on suspicion of illegal squatting and resisting arrest. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Jose Luis Avila, 31, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

Trespass. Sergio Vicente Ybarra, 58, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a business establishment. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

DUI. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Domestic battery. Toni Gillespie, 50, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.