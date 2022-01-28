Laguna Sports Update: Jan. 28, 2022

Pandemic protocols in California disrupted the holiday tournaments in December and has derailed non-league and remaining in-season tournaments. It’s a week-to-week affair as leagues scramble to try and complete league play. Playoffs are still set for February.

Boys Basketball (10-11, 0-3)

Breakers playoff hope took a beating with a 49-45 overtime loss to Newport Harbor on Jan. 19 at Dugger Gym.

Laguna had a 37-30 lead entering the final period but with only six players, the Breakers could not hold on. Last Friday, the Breakers lost at Corona del Mar (18-5) by the score of 61-35. This past week Laguna faced Marina on Wednesday and will host Edison (20-3) on Friday. The final games of the regular season are next week at Los Alamitos (16-6) and Newport Harbor (15-8). Scoring statistics are posted on the Laguna Boys Basketball page at Max Preps.

Girls Basketball (15-8, 1-2)

Laguna battle Huntington Beach on Jan. 20 losing to the Oilers 44-39 in a non-league contest. Sophie Marriner scored 20 points and collected 21 rebounds in the effort. Kate Cheng added 19 points. Breakers faced Corona del Mar in a non-league game on Jan. 25 before starting the second round of league play this past Thursday. Breakers are still in the hunt for a D5AA playoff spot and may not know their fate until seedings are announced on Feb. 8. The squad is currently ranked No. 3 in the division and their statistics are posted on the Laguna page at Max Preps.

Boys Soccer (4-8, 0-3)

Breakers continue to struggle losing 3-1 to Huntington Beach on Jan. 19 at Guyer Field. Last Friday, the Breakers lost 4-0 at Edison. This past week Laguna had a non-league encounter with Corona del Mar and open the second round of league play on Friday with Marina.

Girls Soccer (4-7-2, 1-2-0)

Laguna is locked in a three-way tie for second place and an automatic spot for the Division 1 playoffs after the first round of league play. Breakers hosted Marina week on Thursday for the first of the final three league matches. Last week in a non-league contest Laguna lost 2-0 at Huntington Beach (9-5-6). The regular season concludes next week with matches at Fountain Valley and Newport Harbor.

Late score – This past Tuesday, Rylee Goode and Baylor Lund scored to lead the Breakers to a 2-1 non-league win over Corona del Mar (12-5-2) at Guyer Field.

Girls Water Polo (19-3, 3-2)

Ava Houlahan had four key steals, two assists, a goal and two drawn exclusions to lead Laguna to a 8-7 win over Los Alamitos at the Griffin’s pool on Tuesday. Ava Knepper had three goals, Cleo Washer, Charlotte Riches, Lela McCarroll and London Boyd also scored. Lauren Schneider had 10 saves in the cage to help Laguna clinch second in the Sunset Surf League.

Last weekend Laguna traveled to Santa Barbara defeating Dos Pueblos 20-6, San Marcos 11-3, Santa Barbara 15-5 and Agoura 15-6. This weekend Laguna is in the Elite 8 tournament at Newport Harbor opening with Foothill on Thursday, Jan. 27 and playing San Marcos and Mater Dei on Friday. Playoffs are Saturday at Newport.

Southern Section CIF Poll for Jan. 24: 1 – Newport Harbor, 2 – Laguna Beach, 3 – Orange Lutheran, Los Alamitos, Mater Dei, 6 – Foothill, San Marcos, 8 – Corona del Mar, 9 – Agoura, 10 – Harvard Westlake, 11 – ML King, 12 – Santa Barbara, Oaks Christian, Long Beach Wilson, Santa Margarita, 16 – San Clemente, 17 – Dos Pueblos, 18 – Mira Costa.

Stat Leaders thru 22 games:

Goals: 54 – Ava Houlahan, 50 – Charlotte Riches, 49 – Ava Knepper

Steals: 44 – Ava Houlahan, 29 – Ava Knepper, 19 – Charlotee Riches, 18 – Lauren Schneider

Assists: 29 – Ava Houlahan, 25 – Lauren Schneider, 23 – Lela McCarroll, 22 – Cleo Washer & Ava Knepper

Drawn Exclusions:30 – Charlotte Riches, 20 – Ava Houlahan, 16 – Cleo Washer, 10 – Hannah Carver

Wrestling (0-3)

League individual finals are on Feb. 5 at Marina.

Looking for the latest Laguna scores, rosters, and schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!