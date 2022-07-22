Street Beat: July 13 to July 17, 2022

Wednesday, July 13

Bench warrant. Steven Todd Hartry, 53, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrants. He was held on a $2,600 bail.

Parole violation. Joseph Craig Hogsten, 35, of Pomona was arrested on suspicion of felony parole violations and misdemeanor methamphetamine possession. He was held without bail.

Friday, July 15

DUI. A 30-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was held on a $12,500 bail.

Protective order. Benjamin John Bohannan, 37, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Sexual battery. 1500 block of Catalina Street. 10:35 a.m. Officers received a request from another police department to assist with a report of sexual battery. Kutzhanova Nailya, 53, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery against a victim’s will. He was held without bail. Other details weren’t immediately available.

Saturday, July 16

DUI. A 21-year-old Eastvale woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Concealed dagger. Wesley Tyler Smith, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dagger and public possession of alcohol. He was held without bail.

Contempt of court. Kutzhanova Nailya, 53, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disobeying a court order. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 43-year-old Diamond Bar woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Sunday, July 17

Public intoxication. Joseph Ryan Cain, 32, of Brush Prairie, Wash. was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Fighting. Joe Andrew Salazar, 21, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor challenging someone to a fight in a public place. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 48-year-old Aliso Viejo woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.