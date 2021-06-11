Street Beat: June 3 to June 7, 2021

Wednesday, June 2

Burglary. 800 block of Park Ave. 7:23 p.m. A resident came home and found a suspicious woman wearing the reporting party’s sports bra and pants. Madalyn Ida Johnson, 31, was arrested on suspicion of burglary. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

DUI. 600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 8:53 p.m. A black Range Rover went into oncoming traffic. A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Thursday, June 3

Trespassing. 900 block Del Mar Ave. 12:16 a.m. A reportedly intoxicated woman allegedly tried to force her way into a friend’s home. She then drove away from the scene in a black BMW 328i. Michelle Lynne Callaghan, 36, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Burglary. 300 block of Artisan Dr. 10:38 a.m. A former resident was evicted the prior day, returned to the property, and allegedly stole a purse. The point of entry was through a boarded-up window, which was broken by the suspect earlier.

Friday, June 4

Disturbance. 300 block of Cleo St. 9:13 a.m. The reporting party was involved in a physical fight with her brother’s girlfriend, saying she was bitten. Nakiessa Baghalzadeh, 53, was arrested on suspicion of battery and trespassing. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. Catalina Street and Mountain Road. 9:00 p.m. A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, June 5

DUI. 300 block of Cliff Drive. 12L20 a.m. Michael Duane Whittaker, 31, was arrested on suspicion of a second DUI within 10 years and unlawful possession of prescription medication.

Sunday, June 6

DUI. Laguna Canyon Road and SR-73. 7:18 p.m. A woman driving a white Mercedes-Benz was reportedly serving and closing her eyes. A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Monday, June 7

DUI. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 12:39 a.m. A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. A juvenile passenger was released to the father. The driver was held on a $2,500 bail.