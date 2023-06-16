Street Beat: June 8 to June 15

June 8

Battery. Angelica Anguiano, 43, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery of a spouse or ex-spouse or date. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

June 9

Burglary. Nathan John Turner, 43, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

DUI. Annette Favela, 35, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held without bail.

Receiving known stolen property. Monica Noler Castaneda, 37, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property of $950 or less. She was held without bail.

Receiving known stolen property. Porshaa Jewls Castaneda, 32, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and possessing a controlled substance. She was held without bail.

Possessing a controlled substance, two outstanding bench warrants. Jason Michael Butler, 41, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and two outstanding bench warrants. He was held on a $21,000 bail.

June 10

Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Jonathan Raphael Jeter, 59, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 42-year-old Placentia man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Monica Lorraine Borregohendrickson, 23, was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer. She was held on $500 bail.

Carrying a loaded firearm concealed in vehicle. Daniel Leon Jr of Ontario was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm that wasn’t registered and carrying the firearm concealed in a vehicle. He was held without bail.

June 11

Parole violation. Jonathan Mijares, 22, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of a felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

Trespassing and obstructing a police officer. Hunter Alan Hodges, 29, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and obstructing a police officer. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. Matt James Wade, 50, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Outside jurisdiction warrant. David City Martinez, 22, of Moreno Valley was arrested on suspicion of an outside jurisdiction warrant. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

June 12

Outside jurisdiction warrant. Zane River Jackson, 26, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of a felony outside jurisdiction warrant. He was held without bail.

DUI, driving on a suspended license. Daniel Thomas Wells, 32, of Rancho Santa Margarita was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. Driving under the influence of drugs. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant, assault of a peace officer. Lisa Leah Bird, 62, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer and an outstanding bench warrant. She was held without bail.

June 13

DUI. A 53-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old Nashville woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 39-year-old Albuquerque woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Domestic violence. Timothy Rahshon Spikes, 28, of Cheshire was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

June 14

DUI. A 27-year-old Norco woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Smoking in public, possessing a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer. Jonathan Enrique Lopez, 32, of Foothill Ranch was arrested on suspicion of smoking in a prohibited public area, possessing a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct, contempt of court. Joshua Michael Polton, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and alcohol and drug-related disorderly conduct. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 55-year-old Anaheim woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Oscar Santos Barrera, 56, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $25,000 bail.