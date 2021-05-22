Street Beat: May 12 to May 16, 2021

Wednesday, May 12



Patrol check. El Toro Road and Laguna Canyon Road. 10:32 p.m. A 2010 Mazda on El Toro Road appeared to have either a traffic collision or was disabled facing into bushes with headlights on. Kevin Michael Connors, 53, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Thursday, May 13

DUI. 11:35 p.m. A 19-year-old woman driving a Blue Toyota was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Minors were passengers in the vehicle and picked up by their parents. The driver was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, May 14

Traffic collision. 1000 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 3:13 p.m. A white Toyota and orange utility vehicles collided and smoke was reported from one of the vehicles. Occupants were reported as trapped inside the vehicles but conscious and breathing. First responders arrived on the scene and all lanes were temporarily blocked. The patients were transported to Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Pedestrian stop. 4:05 a.m. Brice Bacall Baker, 32, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Saturday, May 15

Domestic violence. 31100 block of Coast Hwy. 12:17 a.m. A man was reported for not letting a woman leave the wrong. The man could be held yelling in the background and then said the woman bit him so hard he bled. Alyson Marie Morford, 37, was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

DUI. 10:28 p.m. A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Sunday, May 16

Dead body. Aliso Beach. 6:24 a.m. Laguna Beach emergency personnel responded to the wet sand area north of Aliso Beach after receiving a report of a deceased woman. She was discovered by a resident walking on the sand. Her body was covered and the Orange County coroner responded to the scene. As a precaution, the coroner requested Orange County CSI respond for scene processing and photographs. Ashley Garcia-McIntosh, 25, of Santa Ana was identified as the deceased, Laguna Beach police said. The cause of her death is still unknown at this time.