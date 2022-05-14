Street Beat: May 2 to May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 2

DUI. A 56-year-old Alhambra woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Wednesday, May 4

Parole violation. Joseph Artzer, 55, of Marina Del Rey was arrested on suspicion of public urination, alcohol possession in public, and felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 47-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk deriving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Candelario Vizcarra, 42, of Laguna Hills was arrested on suspicion of driving on a license suspended for DUI and a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Thursday, May 5

Domestic battery. Kurt R. Westgaard, 63, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a spouse, former spouse, or date. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 32-year-old Huntington Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, May 6

Bench warrant. Myles Alexander Rodriguez, 26, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Drug possession. Pengcheng Song, 36, of Pasadena was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession. Song was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 31-year-old Orange resident was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Michael Alvin Edgar Krengel, 36, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an open bench warrant. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Battery on officer. Erin Elizabeth Houston, 35, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and battery on a police officer. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Saturday, May 7

Public intoxication. Francisco Jose Malvar, 30, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Trespassing. Abraham Neri Miranda, 37, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Scott Foresman Armstrong, 59, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Sunday, May 8

DUI. A 41-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. Richard Shrieff Davis, 26, of San Marcos was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a prior DUI charge. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Resisting arrest. Jefferson Thomas Bass, 46, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Uriel Anthony Jaime Szosaya, 22, of Westminster was arrested on suspicion of an open bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Kiade Ikua Huston 25, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an open bench warrant. Huston was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Magali Ladislao Ramirez, 27, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Monday, May 9

Battery. Felipe Mendozacuevas, 53, of Laguna Beach was arrested for misdemeanor battery on a person. He was held on a $500 bail.

Reckless driving. Jacob Lane Kaufman, 18, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor reckless driving on a highway. He was held on a $500 bail.

Tuesday, May 10

Drug possession. Susan Ogli Garcia, 37, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. She was held on a $500 bail.

Assault with deadly weapon. 700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 4:41 p.m. Officers responded to the Friendship Shelter regarding a fight. A Laguna Beach man was accused of assaulting two men and reportedly struck one of them with a chair. Nathan John Turner, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm with likely great bodily injury. He was held on a $25,000 bail and transported to Orange County Jail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest. A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.