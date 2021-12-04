Street Beat: Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2021

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Drunk driving. Laguna Canyon Road and SR-73. 8:28 p.m. A black Ford Mustang was reported for swerving. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Drunk driving. Coast Highway and Reef Point. 9:23 a.m. Officers stopped a speeding silver Chevy sedan. A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Domestic violence. Rosa Bonheur Drive and Cliff Drive. 3:54 p.m. A couple was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute and the man walked away from their vehicle on foot. Chyron Khaliq Lonewolf Muhammad was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Physical fight. 100 block of San Tropez. 7:29 p.m. Two men were reported for beating up another man near a laundromat. Alfredo Eli Ascencion-Coxcahua, 22, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Friday, Nov. 26

Grand theft. 100 block of San Tropez. 3:32 p.m. Diving and photography items were taken from a possibly unlocked vehicle. The estimated loss was $9,000.

Domestic violence. 2300 block of S. Coast Hwy. 6:41 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Jennifer Mae Andrioli, 50, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Drunk driving. Mountain Road and Coast Highway. 12:14 a.m. A white Ram van collided and removed the side mirror from a Hummer. The driver left a business card. A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and misdemeanor hit and run. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Drunk driving. 1100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:47 p.m. A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.