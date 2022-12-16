Street Beat: Week of Dec. 16

Dec. 7

Disorderly conduct. Timothy Joseph Davis, 61, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct as a result of alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.

Dec. 8

Allowing an unlicensed driver to operate vehicle. Desseri Monique Hansen, 30, of Apple Valley was arrested on suspicion of allowing an unlicensed driver to operate their vehicle. The bail was not available at time of publication.

Parole violation. Daniel James Moretti, 43, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 37-year-old Long Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Contempt, resisting arrest, annoying and sexually communicating with a minor. Marcus William Todd, 40 of Lemon Grove was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court, resisting an officer, annoying a child under 18 years old and a felony charge of communicating with a minor for sexual purposes. He was held at $101,000 bail.

Dec. 9

DUI. A 25-year-old Pomona man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Samuel Alexander Mcilvoy, 33, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held at $500 bail.

Dec. 10

DUI. A 31-year-old Anchorage man was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Dec. 11

Battery. Rachel Erin Winchester, 35, of Laguna Beach State was arrested on suspicion of battery of a spouse, ex-spouse or date. She was held at 10,000 bail.

Dec. 12

Failure to supply blood/saliva, trespassing and obstructing an officer. David Kenneth Dolch, 36, of Cincinnati was arrested on suspicion of failure to provide blood or saliva, trespassing and felony obstructing or resisting an officer. He was held on $25,500 bail.

Assault with a deadly weapon. Joshua Michael Polton, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony assault with a deadly weapon causing likely grievous bodily harm. He was held on $25,000 bail.

Dec. 13

Parole violation. Jeffrey Warren Pollock, 53, was arrested on suspicion of a felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Jon David Watson, 42, of Escondido was arrested on suspicion of urinating or defecating in public and disorderly conduct. He was held at $600 bail.