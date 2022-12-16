LBHS Sports: Week of Dec. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL (4-8)

Jack Halvorson scored as time expired on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as the Breakers edged Laguna Hills 40-38 at the Hawks Gym. The Hawks took the lead in the second quarter and didn’t fade until the end of the game. Ashton Azadian was credited with the assist to Halvorson for the winning bucket. The victory broke the Breakers 5-game losing streak and the squad hopes to keep their winning ways today at Aliso Niguel. The Dana Hill home game was moved to Dec. 22 at Dugger Gym with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff time. The Breakers will be off until after Christmas when they are participating in the Tustin Tournament December 26-30. The First January home game is Jan. 11 against Corona del Mar.

After 12 games, top scorer is Jack Halvorson with 158 points while Damian Reider and Ryan Cheng are the long-rangers with 14 three-point baskets each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-2)

Laguna ranked #7 in D-4A, easily took Santa Ana 29-14 in a rematch played at the Saint’s gym on Tuesday. The previous day the Breakers were crushed 80-22 by D4-AA #1 Buena Park (9-0). Last Friday, Dec. 9 Laguna swamped Pomona 75-17 as Ella Walker scored 15 points and had 15 rebounds to lead Laguna.

Laguna had three remaining non-league games this month: Dec. 15 with Trabuco Hills, Dec. 16 at Morningside in Inglewood, and Monday, Dec. 19 at Dana Hills.

BOYS SOCCER (2-3-0)

Flush with players off the football squad, the Breakers traveled to and defeated Northwood 3-2 on Dec. 6 with two goals from the football squad’s leading scorer, Jackson Rodriguez and a goal from Luke Singer. Laguna battled but lost 1-0 at Tesoro on Dec. 9.

On Monday, Dec. 12, Laguna defeated University 4-3 at Guyer Field with goals by Jackson Rodriguez, Julian Riechel, Chase Cuevas, and Jackson Hutcheon.

GIRLS SOCCER (2-2-2)

Breakers defeated Costa Mesa 1-0 to open play last Saturday in the Best of the West Tournament pool play at Costa Mesa High School.

In the second game, the Breakers tied Temple City 0-0. Laguna will face Palm Desert in one semifinal contest on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Costa Mesa, with Marlborough and El Dorado meeting in the other contest. The championship game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. at El Dorado High School. Last week, Laguna dropped a 3-1 contest to Tesoro, with the Breakers’ goal coming off a header by Lindsay Martin with an assist from Rylee Goode.

Next week, the Breakers will travel to El Dorado for a non-league contest on Dec. 19 to complete their December play.

Laguna begins 2023 play on Jan. 3 hosting Huntington Beach.

GIRLS WATER POLO (2-1)

Laguna blew a 2-0 lead and fell to Orange Lutheran 8-6 in a surprise loss on Saturday, Dec. 10, at a “home” game played at Corona del Mar High School. The score could have been worse if it weren’t for the goalie play of Lauren Schneider with 12 saves, including a five-meter penalty shot and three steals. Charlotte Riches scored three goals and drew three ejections and a 5-meter penalty shot. Ava Knepper, still not up to her form from last season, fouled out early and was not a factor. The Lancers scored on three power plays and converted on three of four penalty goals. Breakers lead the all-time series 15-4.

Laguna traveled to Mater Dei on Dec. 16, then are off until the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup on Dec. 29 and 30.

Breakers will have a chance for redemption at the tournament and will be seeking their ninth straight title.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.