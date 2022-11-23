Street Beat: Week of Nov. 25

Nov. 16

Possession of a Controlled Substance. Samantha Morales, 21, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was held without bail.

Possession of a Controlled Substance. Aaron Albert Watson, 27, of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $500 bail.

Obstructing a Police Officer. Austin Myles Lee, 42, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer. He was held on emergency bail.

Nov. 17

Outside Jurisdiction Warrant. Christopher Murphy Esquinka, 29, of Escondido was arrested on suspicion of felony outside of jurisdiction warrant. He was held at $75,050 bail.

Nov. 18

Trespassing. John Damion McClain, 42, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and refusing to leave property. He was held at $500 bail.

Bench Warrant. Jonathan Michael Smith, 37, of Pensacola, Florida was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held at $1,500 bail.

Bench Warrant. Victor Roberto Penaocampo, 30, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on $500 bail.

Disorderly Conduct. Matthew Paul Smith, 37, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was held at $500 bail.

Nov. 19

DUI. A 22-year-old Riverside man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Nov. 20

DUI. A 33-year-old San Juan Capistrano man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 57-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Disorderly Conduct. Marco Antonio Jimenez, 48, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant and disorderly conduct. He was held on $3,000 bail.

Bench Warrant. Pedro Garcia, 46, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on $500 bail.

Nov. 21

Bench Warrant. Peter Norman Walker, 57, of Woodland, Colo. was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held at $1,500 bail.

DUI. Sandy Allen Martinez, 44, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. He was held at $10,000 bail.