Inaugural Love Laguna Volunteer Service Day Enjoys Large Turn Out

On Love Laguna Day Nov. 19, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got to work on a variety of projects around Laguna Beach. Some of the projects included painting the outdoor furniture at Susi Q, helping out at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, washing the popular blue city trolleys, painting the gazebo at Heisler Park, making homemade greeting cards, cleaning up at Main Beach and organizing the supply room at the Friendship Shelter.

Sally’s Fund (see pics below) delivered bags of homemade cookies and cards with information about the transportation services the non-profit provides. This project, one of several, aimed to make sure the residents of Laguna’s three affordable housing sites were aware of the ride services and how to access them. Those interested can call 949-499-4100 or visit sallysfund.org). For more information about other participating projects and non-profits, visit Lovelaguna.org

Photos by Barbara McMurray