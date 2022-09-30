Street Beat: Week of Sept. 30

Sept. 19

DUI. A 35-year-old Anaheim man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Obstructing an officer, trespassing. John Dominic Bagarozzi, 55, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and refusing to leave property. He was held at $500 bail.

Sept 20

No arrests.

Sept 21

Shoplifting. Elan Rene Ibarra, 35, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting. He was held without bail.

Domestic violence court violation, battery. Stacey Lynn Werner, 46 of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony violation of domestic violence protective order. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on spouse/ex spouse/date. He was held at $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 43-year-old man from Traverse City, Mich. was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Sept. 22

Smoking in a prohibited area. Damion Cortez Brewer, 33, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor smoking in a prohibited area. He was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled substance, transporting it into prison/jail, bench warrant. Scott Anthony Rogholt, 55, of Lakewood was arrested on suspicion of felony bringing a controlled substance into prison/jail. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and bench warrant. He was held at $3,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Dayveon Vines, 35, of Loma Linda was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $1,000 bail.

Sept. 23

Bench warrant. Allan King Peters, 61, of Laguna Beach State was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Court order violation. Brian Jeffrey Lewis, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor of a violation of court order

Felony bench warrant. Eduardo Orozco, 21, of Pomona was also arrested on suspicion of felony of a warrant outside of jurisdiction. He was held at $140,000 bail.

DUI. A 59-year-old Riverside man was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Sept 25

Bench warrant. Maria Eugenia Bernal, 44, of Orange. Warrant Misd Bench Misd – Bench Warrant Bail 25000

Resisting an officer. Matthew James Rogers, 38, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting or obstruction an officer. Resist Or Obstruct Peace Officer. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old Irvine woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Domestic violence. Jocelyn Alexandra Fransz, 31, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. She was held at $50,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Gina Kay Horeczko, 45, of Lake Elsinore was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor of a possession of a controlled substance. She was held at $500 bail.

Sept 26

Battery with serious bodily injury. Jadavion Dequan Danzy, 26, of Chattanooga, Tenn. was arrested on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury. He was held $25,000 bail.

Sept 27

Grand theft, obstructing an officer. Abdallah Naddaf, 27, of Corona was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer and felony grand theft of a bike. He was held at $20,000 bail.