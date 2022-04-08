String of Laguna Beach public safety retirements sparks questions

The announced retirements of five senior public safety employees in the last month have raised questions among some community members about what else Laguna Beach can do to retain senior staff.

Fire marshal James Brown, 56, said he will retire on June 1 after five years with the Laguna Beach Fire Department. Brown’s retirement announcement follows the announcement by Laguna Beach fire chief Mike Garcia that he plans to retire July 1.

After nearly 28 years on the force, former police Lt. Jim Cota retired on April 1 following a tribute by police and fire employees outside the Laguna Beach Police Department. Former Capt. Richard Rocchi and special projects coordinator Jason Kravetz also retired April 1, coinciding with CalPers reinstating post-retirement requirements suspended after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Councilmember George Weiss said he’s heard no discussion among his elected colleagues on whether they’re concerned about these exits.

“We have to do more because our role is oversight. The City Manager reports to us and should be sharing why this is happening and what we can do to mitigate it,” Councilmember George Weiss said.

According to CalPERS, the state agency managing retiree benefits, members previously employed by public agencies average 21 years of service at retirement, Assistant City Manager Ken Domer said in a prepared statement.

“We are proud to have such longevity in our ranks and thank all of our retiring staff members for going above and beyond to serve our community,” Domer said.

In a city council-sponsored survey of city staffers, 85% of respondents said the overall staff morale in their work group was excellent, good, or fair. In the survey, 75% of respondents said the organization does an excellent, good, or fair job at showing employee appreciation.

“Overall, we had a high percentage of employees who expressed satisfaction with working for the City of Laguna Beach,” Mayor Sue Kempf said in a press release. “As always, we strive to improve in all facets of City government. Using this data, we can take action and create a better work environment for staff based on the information received.”

A city employee task force has been working to implement new programs based on the survey’s results. The Human Resources division is looking at new training and professional development programs, employee recognition and health and wellness programs.

Brown came to Laguna Beach in 2017 after serving as a fire protection analyst with Huntington Beach for eight years.

“The City and Department have a rich and proud history, and being the Fire Marshal has been the pinnacle of my public service career,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “There have been many challenges, and it has been very rewarding to face each as part of the Fire Department team, and find solutions that benefit the City and residents.”

Last year, Brown and Garcia endured their share of criticism from community members as city officials sought to create local guidelines to blunt the impacts of a new state law requiring homeowners to provide defensible space in neighborhoods with very high fire risk.

Some homeowners questioned the fairness of a fire department directive to tear up landscaping plans already approved by city officials. Tree advocates also voiced concerns that removing mature trees would undermine the historic urban forest, warm-up public streets, and stymie efforts to mitigate climate change. This lobbying effort didn’t deter the City Council from adopting the defensible space guidelines.

“One of the primary focuses of my tenure in the Fire Department has been to make significant improvement in is wildland fire prevention,” Brown said in a prepared statement.

Senior staffers had also tasked Brown with speeding up building plan review turnaround, consistent interpretations of city building law, and timely responses to the public’s questions.

“All of these have been achieved during my time here with the Department. I am proud to have been the team lead in providing the best fire / life safety protection service to the City,” Brown said in a prepared statement.

Brown noted Laguna Beach hired fire safety inspector Justin Day last year to oversee wildfire mitigation efforts for the Fire Department, including the creation of a drone program.

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen said Brown was important in helping implement the 2019 Wildfire Safety and Mitigation plan spearheaded by a council subcommittee he served on with Mayor Sue Kempf.

“James really helped us get a new focus on fire safety, particularly his work on defensible space around homes. He really moved the needle on this,” Whalen said.

The Emerald Fire has reinvigorated the public’s interest in seeing expeditious action at city hall to shore-up wildfire defenses.

“It’s pretty clear things are getting more severe. When you have an event like the one we had a month ago, it’s a wake-up call,” Whalen said.

Employers in both the private and public sectors have coped with what some economists have coined “The Great Resignation”. After more than two years of COVID-19, particularly frontline public safety employees have shared experiences with burnout and fears of bringing the virus home to vulnerable family members—some have opted to retire early, forgoing their full pension.

Unforeseen events have also played a role. Cota was a close friend of a Huntington Beach police officer who died in a recent helicopter crash. He said the loss forced him to reevaluate his life-work balance.

The City Council needs to take a second look at the internal employee survey it commissioned and exercise more oversight, otherwise, the public can expect continuous employee turnover, Laguna Beach resident MJ Abraham said.

“These three recent resignations do cause some concern. There is every reason to be concerned and ask why are our upper-level staff leaving and maybe look at city management style,” Abraham said.