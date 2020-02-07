Temple Hills Drive Project Begins

Share this:

By Daniel Langhorne | LB Indy

Construction workers are scheduled to break ground Monday on a project to add a half-mile stretch of sidewalk on the east side of Temple Hills Drive, between Dunning Drive and Rim Rock Canyon Road.

No sidewalk exists on this portion of Temple Hills Drive, creating a potentially hazardous environment for pedestrians and motorists on a steeply-graded street, city documents state. Sgt. Jim Cota, a spokesperson for Laguna Beach police, wrote in an email that officers haven’t responded to a traffic collision on the street in a while.

To address concerns raised by community members during the entitlement process for the Temple Hills Drive Sidewalk Extension project, Laguna Beach is also adding traffic calming measures designed to nudge motorists to slow down. Among the planned right-of-way additions is a double yellow line with raised pavement markers, a vehicle speed feedback sign, and an asphalt speed table that allows vehicles to slow more gradually than humps.

The Laguna Beach City Council awarded Beador Construction the Temple Hills Drive sidewalk construction, street resurfacing, and traffic calming project for about $1 million in September 2019, said Shohreh Dupuis, assistant city manager and director of public works.

Minor traffic impacts can be expected during the working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. City officials said construction is expected to be complete by the end of May.

For additional information, contact Assistant City Engineer Natalie Chan at 949-497-0741 or [email protected]