The 16th Annual Fête de la Musique Hits The Right Notes

The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association’s 16th Annual Fête de la Musique sparked joy among residents and visitors last Saturday, June 17, when more than 31 bands, dance and mime performances took over Laguna Beach for five hours. The international event, observed in more than 1,000 cities as part of World Music Day, was an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts of all ages.

The festivities started at 11 a.m. on Main Beach with the 16-piece Laguna Beach Community Jazz Band, then continued throughout the day with diverse performances from a range of artists, including the five-piece band Pilot Touhill, the Laguna Beach belly dancers JJ and the Habibis and drag queen performer Ava Stone. The CoverUps closed out the event on Main Beach, playing 80s and 90s cover songs to a dancing crowd.

Simultaneously, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., the downtown area was transformed into a musical paradise, with performers delighting audiences across 31 locations.

Forest Avenue hosted 14 performance venues, while Pacific Coast Highway and Ocean Avenue had nine and eight musical venues, respectively.