The 16th Annual Fête de la Musique Hits The Right Notes

By
Clara Beard
-
0
102

 

Ginger Hatfield takes a break from singing with the Laguna Beach Community Jazz Band to pose with Elvis impersonator David Gorgie at the 16th annual Fête de la Musique on June 17. Photo/Jim Collins

The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association’s 16th Annual Fête de la Musique sparked joy among residents and visitors last Saturday, June 17, when more than 31 bands, dance and mime performances took over Laguna Beach for five hours. The international event, observed in more than 1,000 cities as part of World Music Day, was an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts of all ages.

The festivities started at 11 a.m. on Main Beach with the 16-piece Laguna Beach Community Jazz Band, then continued throughout the day with diverse performances from a range of artists, including the five-piece band Pilot Touhill, the Laguna Beach belly dancers JJ and the Habibis and drag queen performer Ava Stone. The CoverUps closed out the event on Main Beach, playing 80s and 90s cover songs to a dancing crowd.

Simultaneously, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., the downtown area was transformed into a musical paradise, with performers delighting audiences across 31 locations.

Forest Avenue hosted 14 performance venues, while Pacific Coast Highway and Ocean Avenue had nine and eight musical venues, respectively.

First row (L-R): Fête de la Musique organizers and Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association members Jean Fallowfield, Pat Kollenda and Betsy Jenkins. Second row: Gary Jenkins, David Gorgie, Karyn Philippsen, Tony Hempsen, Ed Postal, Maggie Hempen and Ken Aubuchon. Photo/Jim Collins
Fête de la Musique performers pose for a selfie. Photo/Jim Collins
The Laguna Beach belly dancers JJ and the Habibis perform on the Main Beach cobbles. Photo/Jim Collins
Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen kicks off the 16th Annual Fête de la Musique. Photo/Jim Collins
From 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., the downtown area was transformed into a musical paradise, with performers delighting audiences across 31 locations. Photo/Jim Collins
Forest Avenue hosted 14 performance venues, while Pacific Coast Highway and Ocean Avenue had nine and eight musical venues, respectively. Photo/Jim Collins
