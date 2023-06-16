The 16th Annual Fête de la Musique Returns to Laguna Beach 

Music Performances to be Held at 31 Downtown Locations

The Annual Fête de la Musique, presented by Laguna Beach Sister Cities, will strike a musical chord with residents and visitors this Saturday, June 17. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the streets of Laguna will come alive with a celebration of music and unity. The international event, observed in more than 1,000 cities as part of World Music Day, promises to be an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts of all ages.

Festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. Main Beach will come alive with the 16-piece Laguna Beach Community Jazz Band, setting the tone for an incredible day of music, dancing and celebration. At 1 p.m., attention will turn to the large, elevated stage for the opening ceremony, featuring words from Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen and Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. Whalen and Foley will introduce the performance of the National Anthem by Laguna tenor Rick Weber, followed by the singing of the French National Anthem by April Walsh.

“The best part of the Fête de la Musique, to me, is wandering around downtown Laguna and interacting with such a great variety of musicians,” said Jean Fallowfield, performance co-chair of the Fête de la Musique. “It is a really fun day, especially after all the June gloom this year.”

Following the opening ceremony, the stage will host an array of remarkable performances throughout the afternoon, starting with 5-piece band Pilot Touhill playing their infectious brand of reggae-infused rock. Following Pilot Touhill will be Laguna Beach belly dancers JJ and the Habibis and drag queen performer Ava Stone. Finally, the closing band, the CoverUps will perform until about 5:30 p.m., playing 80s and 90s cover songs to a dancing crowd.

Simultaneously, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., the downtown area will transform into a musical paradise, with performers delighting audiences across 31 locations.

Forest Avenue will have 14 performance venues, while Pacific Coast Highway and Ocean Avenue will have nine and eight venues, respectively.

“If you want to see all of them, you will only have about five minutes at each venue,” Fallowfield said. “Be sure to walk all the way up to the end of Forest Ave to the Water District Garden on 3rd Street, where the energetic Argentinian Folk Music band Los de Alla will be attracting a crowd.”

Laguna Beach Sister Cities, the host of this event, is an organization dedicated to fostering cultural understanding and promoting global goodwill between Laguna Beach and its sister cities across the world. Through various initiatives and events, including the annual Fête de la Musique, the organization aims to strengthen international collaboration and appreciation of diverse cultures. More information can be found at lagunabeachsistercities.com