The Laguna Board of Realtors Installs the 2023 Board of Directors

The Laguna Board of Realtors recently revealed its 2023 board of directors and honored the Realtor and Affiliate of the year. The event held at the Surf and Sand Resort in Laguna Beach was attended by 170 realtors, affiliate members and guests.
From left to right: Director Candy Babcock-First Am. Natural Haz. Disc, Treasurer Debbi Faber-Chicago Title, Director Tom Sebring-Arbor Financial, Past Chairperson Ellie Ortiz-Laguna Legal, Secretary Collin Rodarte-7C Escrow, Vice Chairperson Dylan Cloughen-Vylla Title and Chairperson Gratia Schafer-Corinthian Title. Director Rick Cirelli-RTC Mortgage and Director John Hoover-Notary (Not Shown). Submitted Photo.
From left to right: 2023 Director at Large, Reuben Gulledge-Surterre Properties, Director Traudi Hansen-Surterre Properties, Director Jesse Brossa – Compass, Director Kendall Clark – Berkshire Hathaway, President Madelaine Whiteman -Berkshire Hathaway, Director Gilda Duhs-Coldwell Banker, Secretary Dana Wall -Berkshire Hathaway and President-Elect Bob Chapman-Villa Real Estate. Submitted Photo
Affiliate of the year, Gratia Schafer, Corinthian Title. Submitted photo
Realtor of the year, Madelaine Whiteman, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Submitted photo
View Our User Comment Policy