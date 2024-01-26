Three cheers for clean windows

The Boys and Girls Club Canyon Branch Cheer Squad learned the values of teamwork and giving back to local businesses in Laguna Beach by hosting a store window-washing community service project on Jan. 18 in downtown Laguna.

Participating businesses include Rock Martin, Roots, Eco Now! and Kebab Kurry.

Thanks to the donations from Laguna Beach firefighters and police officers, the BGCLB Canyon Branch Cheer Squad worked together to use squeegees and water bottles to give back to the beautiful beach town.