Tip Leads to Drug Raid

Surveillance of a home prompted by a tip led police Thursday, April 12, to avert a possible heroin overdose, arrest five people on an array of alleged charges as well as seize drugs and mail belonging to local residents.

Of seven people described by police as fraudulent Airbnb occupants in a home in the 31000 block of Virginia Way, one of those detained was transported for medical treatment to overcome a heroin overdose. A large baggie of heroin was located in his underwear, Sgt. Jim Cota said.

When police initially contacted a woman outside the house, she immediately made a call and detectives heard crashing noises from within the property as if someone was destroying property, he said. A vehicle near the home was registered to a convicted burglar on probation, who was spotted on the balcony of the home.

Those arrested in the raid include Daniel Eric French, 32, Laguna Niguel; Savannah Rose Mendes, 22, of Pacifico, Calif.; Haley Ruml, 22, of Hungtinton Beach; Annastacia Angel Stevens, 27, of Mission Viejo; and Cory James Weil, 25, of Garden Grove.

A search of the residence revealed heroin, methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and assorted mail from Laguna Beach residents, Cota said. He said the investigation is continuing.

Saturday, April 14

Battery. 400 block S. Coast Hwy. 11:15 p.m. Jihane Guettar, 36, of La Salle, Quebec, was arrested for suspicion of assault and battery after she allegedly struck a patron and an employee. The patron who had been struck, Josphat Kinyanjui, was also arrested for an outstanding DUI warrant.

Friday, April 13

Traffic stop. Michael Neal Cantrell, 31, of Santa Ana, was arrested for suspicion of felony drug charges involving narcotic paraphernalia, sales and methamphetamine.