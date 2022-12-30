Town Crier: Week of Dec. 30

Village Laguna donates to Laguna Beach organizations during holiday party

Village Laguna contributed to Laguna Beach organizations and celebrated their service at a recent annual Holiday Party held at the Presbyterian church hall. Potluck and cheer were enjoyed by members and guests including a few council members.

Open for Construction workshop at Mozambique Restaurant on Jan. 17

On Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m., the City of Laguna Beach will host an Open for Construction workshop at Mozambique Restaurant. All are welcome to join fellow industry professionals for an overview of the New California Building Standards Code.

California Building Standards will soon be entering a new code cycle with significant changes that affect design professionals, engineers, builders, property owners, and real estate professionals.

This presentation will cover updates to the 2022 California Residential and Building Codes Standards.

Contractors, architects, real estate professionals, residents, property, and business owners are invited to attend. Registration includes lunch for $35. The lunch ticket includes choice of: vegetarian pasta, chicken, or salmon. Please note that there will be no walk-in tickets available. Registration will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. The Open for Construction workshop at Mozambique Restaurant located at 1740 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

Jedidiah Coffee Ribbon Cutting to be held Jan. 12

On Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m., all are welcome to join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony welcoming Jedidiah Coffee.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the local chamber this year, and are excited to make it official with a ribbon cutting at our roasting studio in Laguna Canyon. The timing couldn’t be more perfect as we’re celebrating two years at our current space in January,” Jedidiah Coffee Co-Founder and Owner Embry Munsey said.

“Laguna Beach is very fortunate to have this gem,” said Erin Slattery CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Jedidiah Coffee is delicious. The roastery is only one of the business’s current operations. The space is not only for roasting productions, but houses their mobile espresso bar that’s been used for catering since 2017. In 2023, the Munsey’s hope to host more private events and coffee workshops at the Laguna Canyon location, and we all look forward to the grand opening at their North Laguna café once the location is ready.”

Jedidiah Coffee will gift a fresh bag of their brand-new house blend coffee to those in attendance. The Jedidiah Coffee Roastery is located at 2177 Laguna Canyon Rd. Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

Jedidiah Coffee will provide complimentary espresso drinks and treats from some of their favorite local bakers.

Chamber Installation Mixer to be held Jan. 4 at C’est La Vie

On Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m., all are welcome to join the mayor and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber Installation Mixer to instate the 2023 board of directors to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“These last four years as chairman have been a real honor for me,” said J.J. Ballesteros. “The relationships built with our membership and community leaders, as well as the growth we’ve obtained, is something we are all very proud of. We have accomplished many things, and I have no doubt our new chairwoman Paula Hornbuckle Arnold will continue to lead us to new heights. I will remain on the board this next year and continue to advocate for our businesses and community. Thank you, Laguna Beach, for a great four years.”

Our 2023 new officers are: Chairman of the Board (Chair) Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Chair-Elect J.J. Ballesteros, Vice Chair: Mark Meisberger, Treasurer: Jeff Redeker and Secretary Doug Vogel.

The chamber will also honor Gail Duncan as our 2022 Ambassador of the Year. This award is presented annually to those who go above and beyond in supporting the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

C’est La Vie will offer appetizers, special drinks, and a dessert menu for those in attendance. C’est La Vie is located at 373 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for guests.

Laguna Environmental Groups To Celebrate Toni Iseman Jan. 12

Toni Iseman’s history-making 24 years as a Laguna Beach City Councilmember is extraordinary, but her even longer commitment to environmental service also deserves recognition. Her fierce dedication to the Save The Canyon efforts and the 1989 Walk in the Canyon are well known. Ever since that time, Iseman has been a constant promoter of expanding and preserving open space in and around Laguna Beach. In honor of her contributions, Laguna Canyon Conservancy, The Laguna Greenbelt, Village Laguna, Laguna Canyon Foundation and CANDO (Canyon Alliance of Neighborhoods Defense Organization) are co-hosting a retirement party for Toni on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

The party will be held at Bridge Hall in the Neighborhood Congregational Church at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach from 6 to 8 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. It will be a luau-themed event with live music, a catered dinner, photo displays, time for tributes and special surprises. Guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian-style attire. The public is invited, and reservations are necessary by Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The cost for dinner, which includes one glass of wine, is $25 per person for members of any of the sponsoring groups and $35 per person for non-members. One can reserve a space via the website www.lagunacanyonconservancy.org/event.