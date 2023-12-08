Town Crier: Week of Dec. 8

14th Annual Holiday Sing-Along at the Garden Park on the horizon

On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. The South Laguna Community Garden Park will host its 14th Annual Holiday Sing-Along. Neighbors and friends are invited to bring treats, their singing voices and even instruments to accompany the Laguna Beach Ukulele Academy as they perform songs guaranteed to spread holiday cheer. The garden committee will provide beverages and songbooks.

Join Supervisor Foley for a Walk at the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley invites the public to lace up their sneakers and join her for a Wellness Wednesday Walk in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park on Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.

The walk will be a beautiful, guided 1.5-mile route along Mary’s Trail to the Barbara’s Lake Trail. The Orange County Parks Interpretive team will provide attendees with fun facts all about the park. Meet at the Nix Nature Center located at 18751 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, 92651.

Patriots Day Parade Junior Citizens of the Year announced

The Laguna Beach High School staff has chosen seniors Elaina Seybold and Tyler Palino as the Junior Citizens of the Year for the 57th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade on Saturday, March 2, 2024. They will join Grand Marshal Captain Rick Shoemaker, Honored Patriot Colonel Richard Seitz, Citizen of the Year Karyn Philippsen, Artist of the Year Mike Tauber and Athlete of the Year Brayden Belden.

The Patriots Day Parade is a 501c3 nonprofit, and donations are welcome.

For information on entering the parade or sponsoring a program ad, email Sandi Werthe at [email protected].

LB Democratic Club announces community food drive to benefit Laguna Food Pantry

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) will hold a community food drive on Dec. 9 to benefit the Laguna Food Pantry. The effort will focus on collecting peanut butter and tuna, two popular, shelf-stable proteins.

Donors may drive up and drop items off curbside with club volunteers on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the entry gate to Bluebird Park, 772 Cress Street, Laguna Beach. Coffee, voter registration and club membership information will be available. Monetary donations to the pantry are also welcome at lagunafoodpantry.org.

In addition, the club announced it will hold its first 2024 meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The LBDC will gather from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Zinc Café and Market, 350 Ocean Avenue. The suggested donation is $20, which includes two drink tickets and heavy hors d’ oeuvres. This event is open to all members and not-yet-members who may join the LBDC for $35 for the new calendar year.

To join or renew a 2024 membership, visit thelbdems.com.

Annual Holiday New Coats for Kids Drive for the Fifth District runs through Dec. 18

Join Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley in her 15th Annual Holiday New Coats for Kids Drive for the Fifth District. The drive kicked off on Nov. 15 and continues through Monday, Dec. 18. The Supervisor seeks donations of new coats in kids and youth sizes to help children and teenagers across the Fifth District stay warm this winter.

Drop-off boxes in Laguna Beach include Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue, Boys & Girls Club, 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre Street and Laguna Coast Regional Park, 18751 Laguna Canyon Road. A complete list of coat drive boxes in Orange County can be found here: d5.ocgov.com/holiday-new-coats-for-kids-drive.

Ring in the holidays with three free concerts

On Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., the Laguna Community JaZz Band returns to the Susi Q with holiday favorites such as “Santa Baby,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Now finishing its 23rd season, The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.

Surfboard Menorah Chanukah celebration on Main Beach

Meet at the Main Beach cobblestones this Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. for music and dancing with Israeli DJ Eldad, a variety of street performers, crafts for the kids, face painting, dreidel cookie decorating, latkes, chocolate gelt and lighting of the Laguna Beach surfboard menorah. Admission is free and it’s fun for all ages.

The iconic surfboard menorah is constructed from surfboards donated by Chabad Laguna Beach friends and congregants. The menorah was designed by Steve Sachse and Laguna Beach contractors Mike Tomkins and Tony Hempen, who generously volunteered their time to put it all together.

Calling all kids for a Chanukah Lego party

Chabad Laguna Beach is hosting a Chanukah Lego party on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 4:30 p.m. The program is packed with Chanukah games, activities and crafts. There will be a dreidel game showdown, build your own light-up Lego menorah, Chanukah superhero cards, donut decorating, Latke party and menorah lighting. The cost is $8 per child. RSVP to [email protected]

For more details and Chanukah megasite, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com. The Chabad is located at 30804 South Coast Highway, across from the Montage Resort.

Laguna Art Museum events

Jean Stern Presents: Historic Artists of Northern California 1870-1920 – Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

Art Historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern discusses Historic Artists of Northern California in an hour-long illustrated lecture that examines the principal painters and their influence on the art of Northern California between 1870 and 1920. The lecture will include, among others, Albert Bierstadt (1830-1902), Thomas Hill (1829-1908), William Keith (1838-1911), Frank Mathews (1860-1945) and Lucia K. Mathews (1870-1955), Euphemia Charlton Fortune (1885-1969), John Gamble (1863-1957) and Armin C. Hansen (1886-1957). Along with several examples of their paintings, Stern will show archival photographs of each artist. The lecture comprises approximately 90 color slides and lasts about 45 minutes with time for questions afterwards. John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers are the exclusive auctioneer/appraiser business for the 2023 Jean Stern Presents lectures. More information about LAM events can be found at www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events.