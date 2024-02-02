Town Crier: Week of Feb. 2

Tickets going fast for Susi Q’s Evening With An Author featuring UCI professor Hector Tobar

All ages are welcome to attend a fascinating evening with UCI professor and Pulitzer Prize-winner Hector Tobar, author of six books, including “Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of Latino,” as well as the New York Times bestseller “Deep Down Dark: The Untold Stories of 33 Men Buried in a Chilean Mine and the Miracle That Set Them Free.”

Tobar, in conversation with podcaster and arts columnist Marrie Stone, will discuss what the descriptor “Latino” means in this day and age and what prompted him to write this insightful book.

Evening with an Author will take place at the Susi Q Community Center, 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach, on Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for mingling.

Cost for the event is $40, which includes snacks, beverages, and a copy of the book. Register online for the event here. To RSVP by phone, call 949-715-8105 or email [email protected].

Celebration of Life for Peter Weisbrod this Saturday

A celebration of life will be held for Laguna resident Peter Weisbrod this Saturday, Feb. 3. Weisbrod was part of several town committees over the years, as well as helping start the AYSO in this region. The memorial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

What’s New at the Susi Q in February

Honoring Your Life: An End-of-Life Care Planning Series

Rickie Redman, Director of Susi Q’s Lifelong Laguna (Aging-in-Place) program, will offer two more sessions of her highly praised, popular End-of-Life Care Planning Series.

The free workshops will take place on two Tuesdays, Feb 6 and 20, from 3 – 4 p.m. at the Susi Q, 380 Third Street.

Redman points out that while 60% of Californians think it is “extremely important” to make sure tough end-of-life decisions do not burden their family, more than half of them had not communicated their wishes to anyone.

“End-of-life planning represents a profound opportunity for individuals to embrace empowerment, express creativity, and demonstrate self-love,” Redman said.

“Through active participation, you will learn how to seamlessly integrate your personal preferences and deeply held values into your end-of-life care, thereby ensuring a sense of solace for both yourself and your cherished ones.”

Redman is the Director of Aging in Place Services at Laguna Beach Seniors. She has spent her career working with older adults, specializing in program development, volunteer management, socialization, and creativity.

Register online for the event at www.thesusiq.org. To RSVP by phone, call 949-715-8105 or email [email protected].

Susi Q hosts renowned French harpist for free morning of music

Susi Q is honored to host its popular annual musical morning once again, kicking off the 2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival and featuring French guest musician and Principal Harpist with the LA Philharmonic Emmanuel Ceysson.

The free event takes place on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

“We love our partnerships with some of Orange County’s finest lyric and music nonprofits, in this case the Laguna Beach Music Festival, Laguna Beach Live, and the Philharmonic Orchestra of Orange County,” said Nadia Babayi, Executive Director at the Susi Q. “This event promises to be a wonderful occasion featuring this accomplished harpist.”

The Philharmonic notes that Ceysson sweeps away all the clichés associated with his instrument; his infectious enthusiasm and boundless energy reveal the harp in all its sparkling splendor.

The 2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival (Feb 12-18) is an annual multi-day celebration featuring outstanding classical and contemporary concerts in intimate spaces, community outreach programs and dynamic special events.

Register online for the event at www.thesusiq.org. To RSVP by phone, call 949-715-8105 or email [email protected].

Primary Election Voter Awareness presentation

The Orange County Registrar of Voters will present “Voter Awareness: How, Where and When to Vote” on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity, no matter your political affiliation, to learn important information and get your questions answered about the upcoming primary elections, including voting options, how to register to vote, where to vote, changing parties, ballot tracking technology, absentee ballots and more,” said Jo Ann Ekblad, Susi Q’s director of programming and communications.

Register online for the event at www.thesusiq.org. To RSVP by phone, call 949-715-8105 or email [email protected].

For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

LOCA Art Talks Features Fascinating Artists Each Month

LOCA Arts Education invites art lovers to its Art Talks events, which are offered monthly in Laguna Beach. The fun and interactive show-and-tells are on Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m., in downtown Laguna Beach. The 2024 season opens with art conservationist Susan Brown on Thursday, Feb. 22. Jennifer Keil, director of Moulton Museum, will join her in discussing how they collaborate to preserve the Moulton collection. As a special treat, Brown will perform a live condition report of a painting by Ruth Peabody, recently discovered in a historic Laguna Beach home.

On March 14, jazz singer and historian Elena Gilliam will reveal how the artwork on album covers of Blue Note Records set the tone for the burgeoning mid-twentieth-century American jazz movement. In April, assemblage artist and sculptor Andrew Myers will share stories of his career, from student days at Laguna College of Art and Design to his latest Screw Art series and new gallery.

The season finale in May, will feature a slideshow of public art in the downtown area, with a panel of artists led by Mike Tauber.

All attendees will enjoy a live “Q and A” conversation and will receive a post-event coupon for 15 percent off at a nearby restaurant. Registration is required, and visitors are $20. Free to LOCA members. See Art Talks at LOCAarts.org or www.locaarts.org/events/category/art-talks.