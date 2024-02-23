Town Crier: Week of Feb. 23

Patriots Day Parade on the horizon

The 57th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade on Saturday, March 2 will salute as honorees Grand Marshal Captain Rick Shoemaker; Honored Patriot of the Year Colonel Richard Seitz; Citizen of the Year Karyn Philippsen; Junior Citizens of the Year Elaina Seybold and Tyler Palino; Artist of the Year Mike Tauber and Athlete of the Year Brayden Belden.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Park Avenue near Laguna Beach High School, turns right on Glenneyre and again on Forest Avenue, ending just past City Hall.

For information, email [email protected] or check the parade website: lagunabeachparade.com.

Women’s Wellness Workshop to be Hosted in Laguna Beach March 9

It’s happening on Saturday, March 9, from 1 to 6 p.m. at High Vibe Studio in downtown Laguna Beach.

Discover how self-confidence impacts your day-to-day life and learn five proven ways to boost it. Leading the workshop is Kimberly Spreen-Glick, a wellness educator and coach with over 25 years of experience focused on program creation and teaching on fitness, wellness, yoga and leadership as well as professional and personal development. Email [email protected] for more information.

Seeking Vets for Patriots Day Parade

Looking for Vietnam veterans and other U.S. military service veterans to march in the Patriots Day Parade on Saturday, March 2.

Local Vietnam veterans have reserved a position in this year’s Patriots Day Parade. The organizers are seeking area veterans interested in marching in the parade. This group, South Orange County Vietnam Veterans, has participated in this parade every year since 1985. All service branches are welcome, and the group is encouraging all U.S. service veterans—World War II, Korea, Cold War, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria—to participate and be recognized for their service.

Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms (or parts thereof). The group will form near Laguna Beach High School at 625 Park Avenue between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Parking is quite challenging, so arrive early to ensure a parking spot on the street. Ask the check-in booth at the corner of Park and Short Streets for specifics on where the group is forming, but most likely, we will be in the school district parking lot across from Laguna Beach High School. The vets are the ninth entry in the parade.

The parade will cover about six blocks (all downhill or level ground) and begin promptly at 11 a.m. We need a convertible automobile to accompany our group so that vets needing to ride rather than march may do so in the convertible. Our traditional annual get-together at Hennessey’s Tavern at 213 Ocean Avenue will follow immediately.

Interested veterans should contact Patrick Freeman at [email protected] or 949-497-7473.

Holocaust survivor to speak at Chabad Jewish Center on Feb. 28

Chabad Jewish Center Laguna Beach will host 100-year-old Holocaust survivor Dr. Jacob Eisenbach on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.

Eisenbach, who lived through the horrors of the 1939 Nazi occupation of Poland, a labor camp and concentration camps, will share his story of survival, resilience and hope. He survived the war, married a fellow survivor and went on to build a family and practice dentistry for 60 years. His book, by Karen McCartney, “Where You Go, I Go – The Astonishing Life of Jacob Eisenbach” is a fascinating and terrifying page-turner, and his story is unforgettable.

Hear his firsthand experiences and powerful message in our timely battle against antisemitism, bigotry and hate.

Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway. Laguna Beach, across from the Montage Resort. Space is limited.

Couvert $18, Students $10, Sponsor $100. RSVP online at www.chabadoflaguna.com.

GLBGOP February Members’ Meeting

The GLBGOP’s Members’ Meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Skyloft in Laguna Beach. We look forward to hosting three elected officials representing three OC Coastal cities: Huntington Beach City Councilman Tony Strickland, Laguna Beach Mayor Pro-tem Alex Rounaghi and Newport Beach Mayor Pro-tem Will O’Neill. They will each discuss what is working in their cities and the challenges the cities face. It will be a great opportunity to hear different perspectives.

The event will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour in Skyloft’s Main Bar. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the newly remodeled Herb’s Room. Seating is limited. RSVPs are required. Please RSVP at www.glbgop.com/upcomingevents. All are welcome.

Laguna Playhouse Presents ‘A Shayna Maidel’

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents A SHAYNA MAIDEL, written by Barbara Lebow and directed by Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein. A SHAYNA MAIDEL will begin previews on Wednesday, March 13 and run through Sunday, March 31 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive.

A SHAYNA MAIDEL (“a pretty girl” in Yiddish) is a touching memory play about two sisters reconnecting after years of separation and a hopeful story about the resiliency of the human spirit. The play, set in New York City in 1946, explores family, faith, and forgiveness in the pursuit of a better future.

Tickets range from $45 to $84 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787.