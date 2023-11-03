Town Crier: Week of Nov. 3

Honorees Announced for 57th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Committee has announced honorees for the 57th Parade on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Grand Marshal Rick Shoemaker will lead the parade, followed by Honored Patriot Vietnam veteran Colonel Richard Seitz. Citizen of the Year is community volunteer Karyn Philippsen. Artist of the Year is Mike Tauber, whose tile creations are displayed throughout Laguna. Athlete of the Year is Laguna Beach High School junior Brayden Belden, a surfing champion.

The Laguna Beach High School staff chooses the two Junior Citizens of the Year, who will be announced soon.

The parade is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, and donations are welcome. For information about entries or program ads, contact Sandi Werthe at [email protected].

Veterans to Celebrate Nov. 11

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 and American Legion Post 222 will proudly celebrate Veterans Day and the 77th anniversary of VFW Post 5868 at Heisler Park Monument Point on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. sharp. A musical prelude starts at 10:45 a.m. The public is invited. Seating is limited.

A Slow Market by The Great Love Club

The Great Love Club is hosting a pop-up curated monthly pop-up SLOW market for the most discerning buyer on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 345 North Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

SLOW stands for Sustainable, Local, Organic and Whole, and by practicing slow living, we mindfully embody these values into our shopping choices, ensuring we leave with products we love that are long-lasting, of great quality, and will be beneficial to ourselves and the planet.

This market encompasses everything from shopping opportunities, bites to eat, live music, and goodie bags, along with wellness sessions that attendees can drop in to, including cosmetic acupuncture, nutritional response testing, self-healing for stress relief, and a chat about business by The Great Love Club and THE FULLEST.

Vendors have been selected for their effort to maintain the slow value system within their business production and product.

The Great Love Club is a social club on a mission to cultivate a community that values love, slow living, skill-building, and spiritual connection. More information can be found on the Great Love Club Instagram account @thegreatloveclub.