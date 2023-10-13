Town Crier: Week of Oct. 13

Beach Cities Commercial Bank President to Speak at LBBC’s October Meeting

The Laguna Beach Business Club’s Oct. 19 meeting speaker is Jeffrey S. Redeker, president and director of Beach Cities Commercial Bank. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting on the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Redeker has more than 29 years of banking experience, primarily in management, SBA management and business development positions in Southern California. Before organizing Beach Cities Commercial Bank, he served as SVP, Senior Relationship Manager at Cal Private Bank, based in La Jolla, Calif.

Redeker is currently the chairman of the Government Affairs Committee for the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and has served two terms as chairman of the board. He is the past president of the Laguna Beach Rotary Club and former chairman of the Laguna Board of Realtors Affiliate Committee. He is also an active member of the Irvine Chamber of Commerce and chairman and founder of the Grapes for Grads Scholarship Fundraiser.

LBBC meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and a brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Nirvana Grill, 303 Broadway St., #101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. For more information about the LBBC or to register for the meeting, visit their website at lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected].

Join Dr. Anita Wang for a Celebration of Wellness

Dr. Anita Wang is a board-certified emergency medicine physician, practicing functional medicine to keep patients feeling young and fit forever. She is grateful for the support of the Laguna Beach community and is pleased to offer an educational series to express her appreciation and give back to the community. Wang will offer two sessions at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 255 Thalia Street, Suite B, Laguna Beach, 92651.

This educational series celebrates the vibrant Laguna Beach community while learning all about holistic wellness and the importance of muscle mass.

For more information about Wang, her upcoming educational series, and her contributions to the Laguna Beach community, visit anitawangmd.com.

Susi Q’s Free Financial and Estate Literacy Workshop Series Starts This Week

Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Canyon Foundation and Financial and Estate Literacy will present a free educational program, It’s Your Estate, beginning on Friday, Sept. 29 and continuing for six consecutive weeks until Friday, Nov. 3. The sessions take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. This is the tenth year that this informative program has been offered.

“Everyone involved in the program is a volunteer, and most of the presenters are Laguna Beach locals and experts in their field,” said Peter C Kote, who leads the class. “The sessions will cover the essential estate planning documents, including wills, durable powers of attorney, advanced health care directives, and living trusts. We’ll also discuss charitable and retirement asset planning.”

For the attendees to learn in a safe environment, there is a requirement that the only sponsors are nonprofits. None of the presenters are permitted to have a security or insurance license, cannot sell any products, and cannot receive the attendees’ contact information.

Oct. 13: Wills and Trusts

Oct. 20: Retirement Asset Planning

Oct. 27: Charitable Opportunities

Nov. 3: Estate Administration

For more information, please visit www.IYME.org. To RSVP by phone, call (949) 715-8105 or email [email protected].

Upcoming Laguna Art Museum Events

Lecture with the Curator: Scott A. Shields on Breaking the Rules – Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

Journey into the artistic realm with the esteemed Curator, Scott A. Shields, as he unveils the inaugural exhibition lecture, Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown. In reaction to the sweeping wave of Abstract Expressionism in the late 1940s and early 1950s, a group of avant-garde artists in the San Francisco Bay Area boldly reengaged with the tangible world. These artists melded the expressive style of action painting with depictions of people, landscapes, and still lifes, birthing the “Bay Area Figuration” movement. Discover the captivating odyssey of artist duo Paul Wonner and William Theophilus Brown. Their transition from gestural abstraction to overtly representational art is a testament to their enduring legacy.

New Moms at the Museum – Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.

Join us for a uniquely enriching gathering at the Laguna Art Museum, tailor-made for new parents. Immerse yourself in an artistic symphony of education, enlightenment and socialization. Revel in an introduction to a featured piece of art by our knowledgeable museum staff. Benefit from the wisdom of specialists, offering insights on self-care and newborn matters during the fourth trimester and beyond. Our experts hail from the realm of midwifery, doula services, newborn care, nutrition, acupuncture, massage therapy, and more. The final 45 minutes are dedicated to mingling and connecting. We encourage you to bring a yoga mat for your little one and a cozy blanket for added warmth in our museum’s embrace. Please note that this event is tailored for infants aged from zero (pregnant) to six months. Light bites and refreshments will be provided.

Storytime Saturday – Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. This month’s selection is Outside In: A Caldecott Honor Award Winner by Deborah Underwood and illustrated by Cindy Derby. Kids will participate in an engaging read-aloud led by our education staff as well as in-gallery and art-making activities that encourage us to evaluate our connection to nature.

Wish of a Lifetime – Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

Join us for an extraordinary event featuring Inna, a child of war, Holocaust survivor, mother, and artist. Inna was born in Ukraine in 1941, and A Wish of a Lifetime brings her to the Laguna Art Museum to share her life story and fulfill her wish of showing her painting in an art museum. In this public talk, Inna will discuss the challenges and losses of her lifetime and the power of art to heal the human spirit.

More information about Laguna Art Museum events can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org/events.