Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational Celebrates 25 Years

The conditions were perfect for the 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational kick off event last Saturday, Oct. 7 that saw 35 top award-winning plein air artists set up their easels for nine days of outdoor painting in Laguna Beach and beyond.

The invited artists will paint the coastlines, canyons and street scenes in Laguna Beach and beyond. Opportunities to purchase the original paintings created during the week, meet the artists, and attend a variety of free and ticketed events are available.

The artists will submit what they consider to be their four best paintings at the end of the week for the awards judging and the Collectors Gala exhibition premiere on Saturday, Oct. 14 followed by the Invitational Art Show on Sunday, Oct. 15. More information about the festival can be found at https://lpapa.org.