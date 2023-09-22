Town Crier: Week of Sept. 22

‘Laguna Heritage’ Chosen as 2024 Patriots Day Parade Theme

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has chosen “Laguna Heritage” as the theme for the 57th Parade on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

At the Oct. 24 meeting, honorees will be nominated and selected. Prior to that meeting, the public is welcome to submit suggestions for Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year, Artist of the Year and Athlete of the Year.

The parade is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and donations are welcome so the community event can continue to march. To donate, volunteer, enter or advertise in the program, contact Sandi Werthe at [email protected].”

Village Laguna General Meeting to Discuss ADU Laws

Village Laguna’s general meeting is Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. State Assemblywoman Diane Dixon and Laguna Beach Community Development Director Marc Wiener will join the meeting to discuss how the new ADU laws are working in Laguna Beach. The state legislature’s recent focus on affordable housing has created a building boom in Laguna Beach that raises serious concerns about the future of our village atmosphere. The public is welcome to join for a conversation about how the new law is working in Laguna and whether there might be a better way to solve the housing problem. The meeting link is available at VillageLaguna.org under calendar or send an email to [email protected].

Plein Air Painting Workshop: “Finding Color” with Amy Jackson

Paint outside in the lovely Hortense Miller Garden location with dramatic Ocean and Canyon vistas on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn to capture light and shadow, create a convincing sense of space and depict trees, flowers and buildings. The fundamentals of painting – composition, drawing, value, color and edges will be explored by artist Amy Jackson. This three hour workshop will begin with a demo, followed by a fun day of painting and personal instruction. The workshop is free with a $10 materials fee.

To register go to www.HortenseMillerGarden.org and request an event reservation. Space is limited.

Laguna Parents Club Organize Online Auction to Support Mom Battling Cancer

Friendships that parents make when their children are young often last a lifetime. And that’s evident of many folks involved with the Laguna Beach Parents Club, who are now gathering to support Allison Sladeck, a parent in need who is now dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

In April, Sladeck, 48, discovered a lump in her breast and was ultimately diagnosed with HER2+ breast cancer.

Her summer became one of avoiding the sun and the ocean as her body’s immune system became vulnerable. Her sons, AJ, age 16 and Jed, age 8, adapted as their once-energetic mom become the first in the family to go to bed at night, sometimes as early as 6 p.m.

While she is on Covered California insurance, many items are not covered, and deductibles are expensive, said Sladeck. Earlier this summer, the Parents Club created a Mealtrain schedule and a Go Fund Me campaign to assist their friend.

“We all know Allison personally and she’s done a lot for the club,” says Rachel Rotabi, vice-president of the Parents Club.

As Sladeck moves onto the next challenge of her cancer treatment, which includes surgery in early October at UCI Cancer Center, the parent’s club is hosting a fundraiser to help the family through these new challenges. A silent, online auction will be held from Sunday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 29.

Many community organizations and businesses have donated services and experiences valued at over $15,000, said Rotabi. She credits their support to the fact that many know Allison, who has been in the community for a decade, and others just want to help a neighbor in need.

Donations include children’s dance classes, photo sessions, hotel stays and even a voucher for an installation of Christmas lights.

The diagnosis, chemotherapy and now the upcoming surgery has impacted Sladeck in ways she never imagined.

“It puts everything in your life in perspective,” she says. “You tell everybody you love them and now when I see my friends I hug them right away. I wasn’t that type of person before all this.”

Information about the auction, which ends Sept. 29, can be found here: www.32auctions.com/lbpc. To contribute items, please reach out to [email protected].

Moss Street Beach Access Project Groundbreaking Oct. 2

The City of Laguna Beach will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. to celebrate the start of construction on a new beach access project at Moss Street Beach.

On June 29, 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 102, which included allocations of $1,225,000 to the City of Laguna Beach for the rehabilitation of the Moss Street Beach Access point. The funding for this project was requested and secured in the state budget by State Senator Dave Min and was also supported by Assemblywoman Diane Dixon.

The Moss Street Beach Access project will improve public beach access at the site and includes removing existing beach accessways and constructing new concrete pathways, stairways, and stairway bridge structures, improving accessibility, and providing additional landings to create areas to enjoy the views of the ocean and the coastline in Moss Cove.

Rotary Club Gears Up for 19th Annual Classic Car Show

Laguna Rotary Club will once again host its Annual Classic Car Show on Sunday, Oct. 1. The show usually draws over 125 American and foreign classic cars and is held in the City lot across from the Festival Grounds from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the classic cars, food, beverages and live music will be featured. All proceeds from this yearly family event support local charities and nonprofits through community grants.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Preschool Program – Open Enrollment

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach licensed preschool program is open for 2023-2024 school year enrollment. The preschool is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with additional extended daycare available from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The program allows your child to learn, grow and share in a structured environment while preparing for kindergarten. Preschoolers cultivate their curiosity, develop language and social skills, and learn through the power of play.

The program tuition costs $225 per week. For extended care, there is an additional $30 fee per day or a total fee of $300 a week (including the $225 tuition). Breakfast and lunch are included in the fees. Parents can sign up at www.bgclagunabeach.org/earlychildhood/.

For more information, contact Jonathan Navarrete, Early Childhood & Family Services Director, at [email protected] or call (949) 494-2535 ext. 7812.

GLBGOP to Host Republican Presidential Primary Debate Watch Party

The Greater Laguna Beach GOP (GLBGOP) Members Meeting is on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Mozambique. The event will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour in the Shebeen Bar. The meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in the Boma Room. Attendees can mingle with fellow conservatives and enjoy Mozambique’s food and beverages. This month, the GLBGOP’s meeting is on the same evening as the second Republican Presidential Primary Debate, which will be livestreamed during the meeting. RSVP at www.glbgop.com/upcomingevents.

Upcoming Laguna Art Museum Programs

Storytime Saturday – Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

Back by popular demand, Storytime Saturday continues this month with a special session dedicated to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. The interactive experience combines read-alouds, mindfulness exercises, art projects and in-gallery activities. This session features El Cucuy Is Scared, Too! by Donna Barba Higuera and illustrated by Juliana Perdomo.

Third Street Writers: Paint a Picture with Words – Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Third Street Writers is proud to present an ekphrastic writing workshop on the work of Joseph Kleitsch. As well as an exclusive tour of the current Laguna Art Museum exhibit of Kleitsch’s work, we will guide you through techniques and approaches to creative writing about art, whether as poetry, prose or personal essays. In this intensive but supportive environment, the goal is for participants to come away with an original work of literature centered on their responses to the work of this important American artist. Details about all LAM events can be found at www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events.