Town Crier: Week of Sept. 29

Susi Q and Lyric Opera OC Present Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro

Lyric Opera OC and the Susi Q will present Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, one of history’s favorite underdog stories, in which a servant bests his master, to the audience’s delight. The free opera performance will take place on Monday, Oct. 30, between 4 and 5:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Registration is required.

The opera series is presented in a concert format, with minimal to no staging or costumes, but with piano accompaniment. English subtitles will appear on Susi Q’s large flatscreen TVs to aid the audience in following the narrative backbone of the opera.

“Just like reading a book, we can imagine a great deal in our minds,” said Diana Farrell, artistic director and president of Lyric Opera OC. “Costumes and sets are, of course, wonderful parts of live theatre, but in this intimate setting, we can have just as much fun with our storytelling as without them.”

Bruce Stasyna of the San Diego Opera will be the guest conductor and coach with host Michael O’Halloran.

To RSVP by phone, call (949) 715-8105 or email [email protected].

For more information on The Susi Q, visit www.thesusiq.org.

Laguna Beach Artist Rosalie Marsh-Boinus to Exhibit at Quorum Gallery

The Quorum Gallery welcomes guest artist Rosalie Marsh-Boinus for a group show at the gallery’s opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Marsh-Boinus’ art is a fusion of post-French Impressionism, German Expressionism and surrealist abstract that she calls “Modern Expressionism.” Her Modern Expressionism is a journey of color, light and line that features subjects reminiscent of a bygone era facing an unknown destiny in which the vibrancy of life’s journey is on full display.

Marsh-Boinus’ background includes exhibiting for 17 years at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival, as well as many private art exhibits and a one-woman show at the Jewish Community Center in Irvine.

The Quorum Gallery is located at 374 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Telephone (949) 494-4422. For further information, contact Marsh-Boinus at [email protected] and the gallery’s website www.quorumgallery.com.

South Laguna Community Garden Park Celebrates Community with Music in the Garden

The public is invited to bring a picnic basket to the Garden Park at 31610 Coast Highway, at Eagle Rock Way, this Saturday, Sept. 30, from 2 p.m. to sunset to the camaraderie of neighbors, now friends, while the Garden Band performs a mix of contemporary, Hawaiian and country tunes. Following will be a cabaret featuring the vocals of Charlene Mignault with keyboard artist François Dean and operatic selections from Rick Weber.

What a wonderful time to gather positive energy in the solace-giving garden space and renew the determination to preserve the Garden Park for the community, a time to rejoice in the marvelous achievement of the creation and continued life of the Garden Park by inspired and hard-working volunteers, and to appreciate the many donors who have stepped up to contribute to the acquisition fund. Even though we could not complete the recent escrow for the garden purchase, we are resolved to accomplish our mission, “Grow gardens, grow friendships, grow community,” and plan for future opportunities.

Don’t want to bring your own picnic? Papa’s Tacos is next door. Coyote Grill is across the street and NEApolitan Pizzeria is one block north. Further details can be found by calling (949) 499-1804 or visiting SouthLagunaGarden.org.

Women’s Business Empowerment Seminar to be held Oct. 7

Light Leader Collective is hosting a transformative gathering of like-minded women on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Woman’s Club.

This in-person event is designed to ignite attendee’s spiritual journey and empower them in their business expansion. Connect with inspiring like-minded women, engage in interactive workshops, and learn how to raise the vibration of the planet through your work. Discover practical strategies to integrate mindfulness and consciousness into your business. Unleash your potential and gain valuable insights to elevate your career. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn and grow with a community of fierce and empowered women. To learn more and purchase a ticket, visit www.lightleaderco.com/ll-event.

Susi Q’s Free Financial and Estate Literacy Workshop Series Starts This Week

Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Canyon Foundation and Financial and Estate Literacy will present a free educational program, It’s Your Estate, beginning on Friday, Sept. 29 and continuing for six consecutive weeks until Friday, Nov. 3. The sessions take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. This is the tenth year that this informative program has been offered.

“Everyone involved in the program is a volunteer, and most of the presenters are Laguna Beach locals and experts in their field,” said Peter C Kote, who leads the class. “The sessions will cover the essential estate planning documents, including wills, durable powers of attorney, advanced health care directives, and living trusts. We’ll also discuss charitable and retirement asset planning.”

For the attendees to learn in a safe environment, there is a requirement that the only sponsors are nonprofits. None of the presenters are permitted to have a security or insurance license, cannot sell any products, and cannot receive the attendees’ contact information.

Sept. 29: Overview and Estate Law Changes

Oct. 6: Health Care and Power of Attorney

Oct. 13: Wills and Trusts

Oct. 20: Retirement Asset Planning

Oct. 27: Charitable Opportunities

Nov. 3: Estate Administration

For more information, please visit www.IYME.org. To RSVP by phone, call (949) 715-8105 or email [email protected].

Catmosphere Adoption Event Coming Up

On Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road and again on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a special Halloween event. Costumes are encouraged.

Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a nonprofit feline rescue that serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week and is dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens. For details, contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949/619-MEOW (6369) or [email protected]

Pacific Marine Mammal Center Announces Changes to Annual Fundraising Event

Join PMMC on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach. This year’s event has a new look and a new name: Splash!

During the cocktail reception, guests can step into – and experience – a closer view of PMMC’s world of marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation, and release, as well as highlights of its educational programs, medical research, water conservation and ocean advocacy. The PMMC team is excited to work with talented chefs Leo Bongarra and Maro Molteni at Terra. During dinner, guests can bid on live auction packages. Details on auction items will be released closer to the event. The most notable change to this year’s event is the addition of the afterparty with live music and interactive musical entertainment. The event is limited to just 200 guests.

This annual fundraising event helps PMMC operate and maintain its center, secure the necessary supplies, food, medication and equipment to effectively run its animal care unit, and provide the means to expand its research department and education and outreach programs.

‘Laguna Heritage’ Chosen as 2024 Patriots Day Parade Theme

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has chosen “Laguna Heritage” as the theme for the 57th Parade on Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024.

Honorees will be nominated and selected at the committee’s Oct. 24 meeting. Prior to that meeting, the public is welcome to submit suggestions for Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year, Artist of the Year and Athlete of the Year.

The parade is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, and donations are welcome so the community event can continue to march. To donate, volunteer, enter or advertise in the program, contact Sandi Werthe at [email protected].

Plein Air Painting Workshop: “Finding Color” with Amy Jackson

Paint outside in the lovely Hortense Miller Garden location with dramatic Ocean and Canyon vistas this Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn to capture light and shadow, create a convincing sense of space and depict trees, flowers and buildings. The fundamentals of painting – composition, drawing, value, color and edges will be explored by artist Amy Jackson. This three-hour workshop will begin with a demo, followed by a fun day of painting and personal instruction. The workshop is free with a $10 materials fee.

To register, go to www.HortenseMillerGarden.org and request an event reservation. Space is limited.

Moss Street Beach Access Project Groundbreaking Oct. 2

The City of Laguna Beach will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. to celebrate the start of construction on a new beach access project at Moss Street Beach.

On Jun. 29, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 102, which included allocations of $1,225,000 to the City of Laguna Beach to rehabilitate the Moss Street Beach Access point. The funding for this project was requested and secured in the state budget by State Sen. Dave Min and supported by Assemblywoman Diane Dixon.

The Moss Street Beach Access project will improve public beach access at the site and includes removing existing beach accessways and constructing new concrete pathways, stairways, and stairway bridge structures, improving accessibility, and providing additional landings to create areas to enjoy the views of the ocean and the coastline in Moss Cove.

Rotary Club Gears Up for 19th Annual Classic Car Show This Sunday

Laguna Rotary Club will once again host its Annual Classic Car Show this Sunday, Oct. 1. The show usually draws over 125 American and foreign classic cars and is held in the city lot across from the Festival of Arts grounds from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the classic cars, food, beverages and live music will be featured. All proceeds from this yearly family event support local charities and nonprofits through community grants.

Upcoming Laguna Art Museum Events

Jean Stern Presents: The Hudson River School – Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

Prepare to embark on an enlightening journey guided by the illustrious art historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern. Explore the rich tapestry of the Hudson River School, an artistic movement that reverently portrayed the untouched beauty of the American landscape. This movement, regarded as America’s inaugural art renaissance, initially found its muse in the pristine wilderness along the Hudson River Valley. These pioneering artists are hailed as the first environmental activists of their time. Join us for an illustrated lecture brimming with captivating artwork from that era, followed by a Q&A session. Advance tickets recommended.

Self Help Graphics & Art: A Celebratory Lecture – Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

As we commence our opening weekend celebration for Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50, we extend a warm invitation to partake in a captivating lecture led by the erudite Kevin Cruz Amaya. Immerse yourself in the profound cultural impact of Self Help Graphics and Art while gaining a deeper appreciation for the artistry of printmaking. Cruz Amaya, a doctoral candidate in Chicana/o and Central American studies at UCLA, promises a thought-provoking dialogue.

Lecture with the Curator: Scott A. Shields on Breaking the Rules – Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

Journey into the artistic realm with the esteemed curator, Scott A. Shields, as he unveils the inaugural exhibition lecture Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown. In reaction to the sweeping wave of Abstract Expressionism in the late 1940s and early 1950s, a group of avant-garde artists in the San Francisco Bay Area boldly reengaged with the tangible world. These artists melded the expressive style of action painting with depictions of people, landscapes, and still lifes, birthing the “Bay Area Figuration” movement. Discover the captivating odyssey of artist duo Paul Wonner and William Theophilus Brown. Their transition from gestural abstraction to overtly representational art is a testament to their enduring legacy.

More information about Laguna Art Museum events can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org/events.