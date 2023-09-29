Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival Almost Sold Out  

Tickets are selling fast for the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s signature event, Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival presented by Hotel Laguna, coming up on Oct. 5 at the Festival of Arts.

Like previous editions, the Taste of Laguna offers delicious samples from more than 30 Laguna and Orange County restaurants, award-winning chefs, wine and beer tastings, craft cocktails, and more.

The food and drinks, along with the toe-tapping tunes of San Diego-based band The Mighty Untouchables, a silent auction and the ever-popular photo bus, are guaranteed to make for a memorable night under the stars.

Participating establishments include Kebab Kurry, Oak, Starfish, Royal Hawaiian, Pizza Bar, Splashes, Laguna Beer, Carmelita’s, Broadway by Amar Santana, Nick’s Laguna Beach, Alessa by Chef Pirozzi, gg’s Bistro, Nirvana Grill, Kitchen in the Canyon, Wine Gallery, Rasta Taco, Small Batch Donuts, Inn at the Mission, Run Social, C’est La Vie, Larsen, The Art of Juice and many more.

While sampling the food and drinks, guests can also visit exhibitor booths peppered throughout the Festival grounds. This year, the exhibitors include Laguna Beach Fire, Police and Marine Safety Departments, Surfrider Foundation, Laguna Beach Garden Club, OC Skin and Sugar and Cryo Haus, to name a few.

Ticket prices are $100 for general admission. VIP tickets are sold out. The Taste of Laguna is a 21 and older event. To register, visit the website at www.TasteofLaguna.org or call 949-494-1018. All proceeds benefit The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce nonprofit organization.