Town Crier: Week of Sept. 8

Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Committee Seeks Volunteers

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19, to begin organizing the 57th parade, scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2024. Volunteers are needed to organize or to help on parade day. For meeting information, entries or program ads, contact Sandi Werthe at [email protected].

Rotary’s 19th Annual Classic Car Show on the Horizon

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Oct. 1, for Laguna Rotary’s Annual Classic Car Show. Once again, the show, which usually draws over 125 American and foreign classic cars, will be held in the city lot across from the Festival of Arts grounds from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the classic cars, food, beverages and live music will be featured. All proceeds from this yearly family event go to support local charities and nonprofits in the form of community grants.

Environmental Groups Networking Meeting

Laguna Canyon Conservancy is excited to announce an in-person meeting on Monday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Guild Hall of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 428 Park Avenue. A delicious, boxed dinner prepared by local restaurant GG’S Bistro can be purchased in advance. Complimentary desserts and soft drinks will be provided. While purchasing dinner is not required to attend, there is limited seating, so registering is necessary. Parking is available in the upper St. Mary’s parking lot, along Park Avenue on the street or in the Glenneyre Street parking structure.

This meeting is an opportunity for several local environmental non-profits to network and consider aligning together as a larger group in the future to become a stronger voice in the community. Someone from each group will describe their mission and what current issues they are focusing on. As of this date, Laguna Greenbelt, Inc., Laguna Bluebelt, Village Laguna, Laguna Canyon Foundation and C.A.N.D.O. are attending.

Additionally, representatives from the Natural Communities Coalition will make a short presentation. The Natural Communities Coalition is responsible for the implementation of the Natural Community Conservation Plan/Habitat Conservation Plan (NCCP/HCP) for Central and Coastal Orange County. The NCC is interested in engaging the City of Laguna Beach to participate as a signatory in the NCCP/HCP. Among the benefits the City of Laguna Beach may gain through this partnership are access to funding for restoration projects and opportunities to utilize ongoing science and research for current and future land use decisions.

Registration and dinner orders are due by Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Please use the link https://www.lagunacanyonconservancy.org/event to register for the meeting, and if you wish to order a meal, you can do so online using a credit card.

Open House Tours of Laguna’s Social Safety Net Nonprofit Organizations Set for Sept. 16

Seven local nonprofit organizations working to provide a variety of needed services to the community will open their doors on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. during the 2023 Social Safety Net Tour. Organized by the city’s Housing and Human Services Committee, the two-hour event invites community members to tour facilities, ask questions, and learn from staff members how they can use, refer, or support these crucial local nonprofits that serve social service needs.

Visitors can visit all seven nonprofits at three sites. At the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third Street:

Laguna Beach Seniors – a wide array of programs and services for older adults.

Seaside Legal Services – free legal help with civil cases for those who cannot afford representation.

Sally’s Fund – assisted and escorted transportation services for seniors and disabled individuals.

Be Well – Laguna Beach’s new partnership with Be Well Orange County brings mobile mental health services to the community via a two-year pilot program.

Next door at 362 Third Avenue is the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, providing medical care to patients regardless of their ability to pay.

At 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, north of the Dog Park, visitors are asked to park on Laguna Canyon Road, not in the parking lot, and visit:

Laguna Food Pantry – free, fresh, nutritious groceries for anyone in need.

Friendship Shelter – 45-bed ASL (Alternative Sleeping Location) Emergency Shelter for unhoused adults, operated under contract with the City of Laguna Beach. Individual tours of Friendship Shelter’s flagship Bridge Housing Shelter located on Coast Highway can be scheduled upon request by calling (949) 494-6928.

Wine Tasting with Local Sommelier Tomorrow

The ECW (Episcopal Church Women) group is presenting a Wine Tasting with local sommelier George Zoumer of SommLaguna tomorrow, Sept. 9, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s ocean view terrace. The theme is Wines Inside & Outside the Box – Other whites beside Chardonnay and other reds beside Cab and Pinot Noir – value wines from local stores. For complete information and to buy tickets, go to https://ecwstmaryslb.org/event-details/wine-tasting.The group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Laguna Food Pantry, the Community Clinic, Marine Mammal Center, Sally’s Fund, Wayfarers Youth Shelter and Creative Identity among others.

Chabad of Laguna Hosting Services, Programs for the High Holidays

With the High Holidays approaching at sundown on Friday, Sept. 15, Chabad of Laguna Beach will once again be hosting services and programs open to the community. The services, which will include prayers for the well-being of all humanity—a key theme of Rosh Hashanah—will also be centered around hearing the sounds of the Shofar, the central observance of the holiday. English/Hebrew prayer books, a warm and friendly atmosphere, a soulful cantor from Israel, and Jr. Congregation program. For a detailed schedule, seat reservations, Yizkor memorial service and High Holiday information, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com or (949) 499-0770.

Calling All Kids for a High Holiday Street Fair – Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m. at Chabad – Bake round Challah with sweet toppings, whip up a delicious pomegranate salsa, design High Holiday cards, create your own sweet souvenir box to take home, Shofar blowing, holiday games and insights! Prizes and treats for all children. RSVP.

Upcoming Laguna Art Museum Programs

Jean Stern Presents: The Art & Life of Joseph Kleitsch, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

Art historian Jean Stern invites you to a captivating lecture on the intricate interplay between the life and art of Joseph Kleitsch. This discussion complements the museum’s exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna. Gain fresh insights into the artist’s creative journey and the stories behind his masterpieces.

Storytime Saturday – Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

Back by popular demand, Storytime Saturday continues this month with a special session dedicated to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us for an interactive experience that combines read-alouds, mindfulness exercises, art projects, and in-gallery activities. This session features El Cucuy Is Scared, Too! by Donna Barba Higuera and illustrated by Juliana Perdomo.

Storytime Saturday – Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

Back by popular demand, Storytime Saturday continues this month with a special session dedicated to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us for an interactive experience that combines read-alouds, mindfulness exercises, art projects, and in-gallery activities. This session features El Cucuy Is Scared, Too! by Donna Barba Higuera and illustrated by Juliana Perdomo.

Fashion History with Costume Designer Holly Poe Durbin – Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.

Step back in time with costume designer Holly Poe Durbin as she explores fashion history inspired by the closing exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: At Home and Abroad in Old Laguna. Discover the transformative fashion trends that aligned with California’s journey towards modernism. This gallery talk will highlight fashion from Kleitsch’s paintings, offering real examples that illuminate these significant years. Holly Poe Durbin is a distinguished costume designer and Head of Design at UC Irvine’s Claire Trevor School of the Arts Department of Drama.

More information about any of these events can be found at https://lagunaartmuseum.org/events.