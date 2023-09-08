Street Beat: Aug. 30 to Sept. 7

Aug. 30

Obstructing an executive officer. Matthew Robert Dernoga, 29, of Oceanside was arrested on suspicion of a felony resisting executive officer. He was held on $25,000 bail.

Trespassing. Andrew Michael Bell, 52, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held on $500 bail.

Immoral acts before a child, assault of a child. Taylor Michelle Furlong, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of immoral acts before a child and assaulting a child under eight years old causing great bodily injury. She was held without bail.

DUI. A 68-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Aug. 31

DUI. Jonathan Scott Pate, 28 of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of a felony DUI with prior specific convictions. He was held on $70,000 bail.

Sept. 1

DUI. A 44-year-old Lake Forest man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Trespassing, contempt of court. Lisa Leah Bird, 62, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and disobeying a court order. She was also arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave property. She was held on $1,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Raymund Mangubat, 57, of Westlake Village was arrested on suspicion of a felony domestic violence charge with minor injury. He was held on $50,000 bail.

DUI. A 21-year-old Lake Forest man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Sept. 2

DUI. Willian Ronald Chumpitazvilchez, 28, of Laguna Hills was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia. Michael Allen Garcia, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia. He was held on $10,500 bail.

Sept. 3

DUI. A 20-year-old Newport Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Violating civil rights by force, obstructing an executive officer. Cory Travis Bullington, 31, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of violating civil rights by force, obstructing an executive officer and battery on a person. He was held at $20,500 bail.

Sept. 4

DUI. Steven Rafael Gonzalez, 49, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Sept. 5

DUI. A 20-year-old Placentia man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Resisting an executive officer. Seth Michael Hiromura, 52, of Tustin was arrested on suspicion of resisting an executive officer and refusing to provide blood and/or saliva. He was held on $25,000 bail.

Sept. 6

DUI. Daniel Alexander Ramirez, 22, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and disorderly behavior, drunk driving and blowing on or over .08 blood alcohol level. He was held at $35,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Stephen Douglas Mutton, 41, of Paradise Valley was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held on $10,000 bail.

Possessing a controlled substance, resisting Hantoni Urbina-Villanueva, 18, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. He was held on $3,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Shelley Kaye Douglas, 66, of San Juan Capistrano was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on $2,500 bail.