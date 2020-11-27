United Methodist Women offer online marketplace

Share this:

Members of United Methodist Women (UMW) at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church launched an online marketplace about a month ago instead of hosting the Fall Boutique.

The UMW annually hosts the Boutique at the church to sell handcrafted items in order to raise money for various mission projects. Members created girls’ dresses, quilts, table runners, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations, unique accessories, sock toys, and other gifts this year. However, the church has been closed due to the pandemic so they didn’t have a venue.

Laguna Niguel resident Kathy Scroggie, who leads the Boutique, and Laguna Beach resident Cathy Fry, who hosted the monthly work mornings, were inspired to find a new way to sell the group’s inventory.

“We’ve embraced technology,” Scroggie said in a prepared statement. “Instead of the in-person Boutique of the past years, we’re switching over to an Online Marketplace.”The UMW’s Marketplace purchases are safely delivered to locals’ doorsteps. Prices include delivery costs.

Funds raised from the Marketplace will go to Family Assistance Ministries, Friendship Shelter, Illumination Foundation, Laguna Food Pantry, Vera’s Sanctuary, David and Margaret Youth and Family Services, Working Wardrobes, Africa University, and IEFT (Indigenous Educational Foundation of Tanzania).

Find the marketplace by visiting lbumc.org, and clicking “Latest Happenings.”