Valentine’s Day Cards for Seniors Project Surpasses 3,000 cards

By LB Indy Staff

For the last month, Moore Law for Children, the Council on Aging Southern California and the Laguna Beach community have been hard at work making handmade Valentine’s Day cards for seniors. The project surpassed its goal of creating more than 3,000 cards for area seniors, which were hand distributed to nearby senior homes and facilities.

“Moore Law Firm wants to thank Missy Palino, LBHS student Jamie Kough, Laguna Beach Schools Boy Scout Troop #35, Laguna Beach Girl Scouts Stephanie Cunningham and her local art class, Laura Cunningham and Bella Goodrow, Joni Rotzoll, Loretta Tursini, Mary and the Neighborhood Congregational Church Sunday School and the McCormick and Son Mortuary team for all your help,” Meldie Moore said. “We are incredibly pleased to announce that we hit our goal of 3,000 cards.”