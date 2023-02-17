Butler Named Rotary Club Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach has named Laguna Beach High School senior Quinn Butler as its February Student of the Month in the field of Performing Arts. As the Rotary Student of the Month, Butler will receive a scholarship to help pay for her future college education. Butler received the Breaker award as a freshman and participated in lacrosse and the marching band during high school. Outside of school, she was active in Girl Scouts. Butler plans to attend a four-year university in the pacific northwest and study environmental sciences with hopes of becoming a park ranger. Butler describes herself as a creative individual who enjoys exploring nature and finding new hobbies. Photo courtesy of the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

