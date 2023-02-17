Sinkhole Causes Temporary Closure of Bluebird Canyon Dr

The City of Laguna Beach closed 600 Bluebird Canyon Drive in both directions after 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 after a sinkhole was reported. The hole was caused by the failure of a corrugated metal pipe storm drain under the roadway. No structures or vehicles were damaged. Public Works plated the hole on Wednesday night and reopened to traffic, and emergency work to repair the road was done yesterday morning. The work will include the replacement of approximately 10 feet of storm drain, followed by the repair of the road surface.

