Victoria Drive residents celebrate reopening of historic beach stairway

By Lou Ponsi, Special to the Independent

The residents living in the blufftop homes above Victoria Beach have their stairway back, with much of the historical integrity of the century-old stairs intact.

Lined on either side by stones of various shapes and sizes and unique looking walls, the stairway, which connects Victoria Drive to Victoria Beach, was closed for 10 months to allow the city to replace a sewer lift station along with the 100-year old pipes buried underneath the stairs.

During the closure, residents and visitors could only access the beach via Dumond Drive, situated a bit south of the Victoria Beach stairway.

“The fact that the stairs are open makes it a lot easier for everyone to access the beach,” said Victoria Drive resident David Forsyth, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1985 and regularly uses the stairs. “For all the people who live all the way up Victoria, it’s a much more direct path to the sand than walking all the way around the corner and all the way down.”

And when the stairs opened back up on July 22, many residents were grateful to see that the stairway appeared almost identical to the way it looked before construction began.

“None of us saw what they were doing,” Forsyth said. “Where they actually did the work was not visible from the bottom or the top. We had no idea until they opened it. Bit by bit I started [to] find out what they had done and what care they had taken and I was just blown away.”

The $1.68 million project involved total reconstruction of the sewer lift station beneath the stairway, which included replacement of the lift station structure, mechanical equipment, instrumentation and electrical gear, Hannah Johnson, a project manager with the Water Quality Department, said in an email.

The lift station serves the Victoria Beach neighborhood, Johnson said, collecting and transporting about 45,000 gallons of wastewater to the treatment plant daily. The station was over 80 years old before the reconstruction.

Upgrades also included installation of a new urban water diversion unit to collect dry weather urban drainage from the neighborhood and send it to the wastewater treatment plant for treatment, Johnson said.

The stairs and planter areas of the middle section of the walkway above the lift station were replaced and a new decorative wood housing for all of the station’s new electrical gear was installed.

And yes, preserving historical elements of the stairway was indeed a priority, Johnson said.

“Green Building Corporation, the contractor, did a lot of work to shore and to preserve the rock walls during the major re-construction of the lift station,” Johnson said. “They also took a lot of time and care to blend new rock walls with the old so the final result looked like it was all original. Preservation of the rock walls was definitely a priority for the city and we had a great contractor to make that possible.”

Eric Kirkland, 66, is among five generations of his family to live on Sunset Terrace, where his great grandparents built a house in 1906.

While nobody seems to know for sure, Kirkland estimates the stairway to the beach may have been constructed sometime between the mid-1920s and early 1930s by area residents who wanted an easy pathway to the beach.

When he discovered part of the stairway was going to be dug up as part of the lift station project, Kirkland asked the supervisor if workers could set aside some rocks for him.

The multi-colored indigenous rocks, which fascinated Kirkland as a child, are now in his front yard.

“I’ve used them my whole life,” Kirkland said of the stairs. “So have my kids. My great grandparents, grandparents and parents likely walked by those stairs. That pathway has been an important part of our lives.”