Iseman, Weiss face censure for leaking confidential information

Two Laguna Beach city councilmembers will face a censure vote at the mayor’s recommendation on Tuesday for leaking information from a closed session meeting about Hotel Laguna.

Mayor Bob Whalen believes that councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss should be censured for sharing information about a June 29 closed session action with Mark and Sharon Fudge, a Laguna Beach couple appealing elements of Hotel Laguna’s remodel to the California Coastal Commission.

“By divulging confidential closed session information and/or confirming the accuracy of confidential information improperly disclosed, Councilmembers Weiss and Iseman have undermined the integrity of the City Council’s operations and deliberations,” Whalen wrote in a report.

City Attorney Phil Kohn said no action was taken at the closed session that required a public disclosure when the City Council subsequently reconvened in open session.

The conflict came to a head on July 27 when Mark Fudge, speaking during un-agendized public comments, said that he met with Iseman, Weiss, and former mayor Paul Freeman earlier that month to discuss the city’s handling of reopening Hotel Laguna.

“[Community Development Director] Marc Wiener apparently presented a project for getting the hotel opened up, and was seeking to get the red tags removed so that the project can move forward. A vote was held. Bob Whalen, Sue Kempf and Peter Blake voted in the affirmative,” Fudge said.

Weiss later confirmed to the Independent that he did share confidential information about the closed session because he believes the discussion was inappropriately described as related to “anticipated litigation” when it actually related to the partial withdraw of Hotel Laguna’s latest red tag. An item about Hotel Laguna should have appeared on the agenda and the related vote publicly shared, he said.

“When a closed door session is violating the Brown Act I have to do something about it,” Weiss said Wednesday. “That transgression is much graver than mine. It was against the residents themselves who should have been informed.”

Iseman denied leaking confidential information but declined to comment further before she read the staff report on Whalen’s censure recommendation. She has previously defended herself saying she arrived at the meeting with Fudge an hour and a half late and doesn’t know what was said by the attendees beforehand.

Weiss and Iseman were aware of the City Council’s desire to maintain the confidentiality of the information discussed at the June 29 closed session and of their legal obligation to maintain confidentiality, Whalen wrote. But based on Mark Fudge’s written communications and public comments, Whalen concluded Weiss and Iseman made a unilateral decision to voluntarily disclose confidential information.

“To better ensure future compliance by all Councilmembers with the confidentiality requirements of the Brown Act, it is important not to ignore the improper disclosures described above and to have the full City Council address this matter and determine the appropriate response,” When wrote.

In a phone interview with the Independent on Thursday, Fudge said he considers Iseman and Weiss as whistleblowers, adding that they should not be censured for helping bring a major project back into the public domain.

“It’s remarkable that [Whalen and other councilmembers] accept my word without investigation outside of what I had to say in my comments,” he said. “I think it shows a lack of judgment.”

If a majority of councilmembers vote in support of censure, it will be the second time in five months that the panel will have admonished one of their own over conduct. Councilmember Peter Blake was censured in March for referring to Iseman with derogatory language. This marked the first time the City Council had enforced a decorum and civility policy adopted in 2019.

The Laguna Beach City Council will hold a hybrid meeting with the opportunity for comments from community members attending in-person and via Zoom at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.