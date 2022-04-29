Village Laguna to host design review experts at Susi Q

Village Laguna’s April general meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Susi Q Community Room.

The event will focus on two experts’ experience managing projects through the Design Review and building permit process. Architect Morris Skenderian and designer James Ward Henry II will share their insight of plan review and processing at Laguna Beach City Hall.

All are welcome to hear their perspectives and suggestions.

Skenderian has been a licensed architect since 1968, practicing in Laguna Beach for over 40 years. Some of his iconic projects in Laguna Beach include the Old Pottery Place, The Ranch at Laguna Beach, The Collection, and the White House restaurant remodel. He has worked to build or renovate hundreds of homes and businesses in Laguna Beach.

Henry provides design and planning for residential clients. His architectural studies began while working with his father, Jim Ward Henry, a well-known architect in Laguna Beach. He is experienced in contemporary and traditional design as well as historical restoration.

For more information about Village Laguna, visit villagelaguna.org.