Village Laguna to host school board candidate forum

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
222
Share this:
(Clockwise) Amy Kramer, Jan Vickers, Sheri Morgan, and Kelly Osborne.

School board candidates will share their platforms at the September Village Laguna general meeting. The public is invited to hear via Zoom from the four candidates for the Laguna Beach Unified School District board—Amy Kramer, Sheri Morgan, Kelly Osborne, and Jan Vickers—about what they hope to bring to the city’s schools.

“Given the controversy in the district this year, our individual decisions are likely to matter more than usual, so having good information is going to be especially important,” Village Laguna said in a press release.

Merrill Anderson will moderate and there will be an opportunity for questions from the floor. Because of conflicts with events elsewhere in the world, we will be meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. For the Zoom link visit villagelaguna.org.

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here