Village Laguna to host school board candidate forum

School board candidates will share their platforms at the September Village Laguna general meeting. The public is invited to hear via Zoom from the four candidates for the Laguna Beach Unified School District board—Amy Kramer, Sheri Morgan, Kelly Osborne, and Jan Vickers—about what they hope to bring to the city’s schools.

“Given the controversy in the district this year, our individual decisions are likely to matter more than usual, so having good information is going to be especially important,” Village Laguna said in a press release.

Merrill Anderson will moderate and there will be an opportunity for questions from the floor. Because of conflicts with events elsewhere in the world, we will be meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. For the Zoom link visit villagelaguna.org.

