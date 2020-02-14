Visit Laguna Beach Honored for Brand Identity, Excellence in Tourism Marketing

Share this:

Visit California honored tourism destinations and attractions across California for excellence in tourism marketing at the organization’s biennial Poppy Awards, held Feb. 11 in San Diego.

Visit Laguna Beach was selected as the winner for ‘Best Overall Brand Identity’ in the $1 million to $8 million budget category.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized by Visit California with the Poppy Award for Best Overall Brand. Crafting the visual voice of our destination was a community effort. A team made up of our stakeholders, board of directors, local business leaders, city officials and residents, all came together to offer their unique Laguna Beach experiences to create one cohesive voice for Laguna Beach. We are incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to successfully showcase the California spirit and originality of Laguna Beach into the Visit Laguna Beach brand,” said Ashley Johnson, president & CEO of Visit Laguna Beach.

“The Poppy Awards celebrate the best and brightest in California tourism promotion and inspire the industry to continue on a path of innovation and creativity,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “This year’s finalists inspired travelers from around the world to live their biggest dreams in California.”

Beteta, alongside Visit California’s board officers, presented the 2020 Poppy Awards during the 12th annual Visit California Outlook Forum, held Feb. 10-11 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina and attended by nearly 800 tourism industry leaders.

A panel of travel marketing experts selected the winners of the Poppy Awards in 11 categories.