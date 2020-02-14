NewsPage OneThe Lead Students Learn About Tourism Industry By LB Indy Staff - February 13, 2020 0 61 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share this:Representatives of the Orange County Visitors Association talked to nearly 200 Laguna Beach High School students about career opportunities in the region’s tourism and hospitality industries. LBHS Principal Jason Allemann (center) hosted association representatives David Soltis of Hilton Anaheim, Tony Perez of Knott’s Berry Farm, Star Hampton of Anaheim Marriott, Dianne Markis of Irvine Marriott Spectrum, and Philip Liu. Photo courtesy of OCVA. Share this: