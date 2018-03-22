Winners Named in Exhibit of Small Works

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association announced awards for its 12th annual “Less is More” juried art exhibit, displayed at the Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Avenue, until March 26.

The exhibit of works under a square foot in size features 50 original works.

Artists Rita Pacheco, Jeff Horn and Michael Obermeyer won the top prizes, respectively, and honorable mention awards went to Gil Park and Elena Roche.

Here’s a link to the show: https://lpapa.org/12th-annual-less-is-more/

Pacific Edge Marks its 31st Year

A new exhibition and celebration with a reception for all Pacific Edge Gallery artists is planned for 4 to 8 pm. Saturday, March 24, 540 S Coast Highway.

Winners of Art that is Small to be Announced

The public is invited to a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, at Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

There, winners of the 2018 Art That’s Small at City Hall competition will be announced. The exhibition can be viewed through April 20.

Banner Competition Winners Announced

Designs by Bill Atkins, Al Esquerra, Kelly Hartigan Goldstein and Cydette Vikander have been selected winners by the city’s Arts Commission in the 2018 banner competition.

The completed banners will be displayed at Main Beach in May. To see the winning designs visit: http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art/default.

Free Arts Marketing Workshop Offered

Artists and arts organizations are invited to a free workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Susi Q Community Center, 380 Third St.

Presenters Roseann Weiss and Con Christeson will explore entrepreneurial development, collaboration and opportunity. Information: [email protected]