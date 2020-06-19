Woman dead after diving trip to Shaw’s Cove

Share this:

A woman died after suffering a medical emergency Thursday while preparing to scuba dive in Laguna Beach, authorities said Friday.

Laguna Beach paramedics and lifeguards were dispatched for a diver rescue at 7:58 a.m. on Thursday at Shaw’s Cove, said Capt. Kai Bond of the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department.

“The patient was about knee-deep when she experienced a medical emergency,” Bond said.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the female diver had been pulled from the water onto the sand. Emergency personnel performed CPR on her before she was transported to Mission Hospital Laguna Beach.

The woman’s city of residence wasn’t immediately available.

