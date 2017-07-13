Another Layer in the Conversation Over ‘The Hot Blond’

Editor,

Loved reading Michael Ray’s hilarious tongue in cheek column “Hot Blonde.” It had us laughing at the Village Laguna references, all too true.

We call them the Village of Ni, this small, aged band of Betty Busybodies and Johnny Jammers who, like Monty Python’s “Knights Who Say Ni,” self-righteously attempt to tell others what they can and cannot do. The white shirts of Laguna. There must be at least six of them, right?

We got another good laugh when its president, Johanna Felder, felt compelled to issue a true to form “outrage” letter. Guess Ray struck a nerve. If you looked up “mean spirited” and “ends justify the means” in the dictionary, beside it you would find a picture of Village Laguna.

Felder’s letter attempts to shame the Indy, denigrate real estate investors/developers, and arrogantly refers to anyone who doesn’t toe their line as those “who know the price of everything and the value of nothing.” Say what? So now the Village of Ni wants to be the sole arbiter of intrinsic “value” too? Self-righteous, arrogant and dismissive to anyone’s opinions other than their own.

Hmm, sounds familiar. It’s a page right out of the Saul Alinsky playbook: slander, denigrate, destroy, repeat. “Preserving charm” in Laguna? Hardly. It’s not the shrubbery the Village of Ni is after, it’s your personal and property rights.

Jay Rousseau, Laguna Beach